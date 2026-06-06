Sky Snap Losing Streak with 85-80 Victory Over Sun

The Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 85-80, ending a five-game skid. Skylar Diggins led with 24 points, while Elizabeth Williams' late baskets sealed the win. Connecticut's record drops to 2-10.

The Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 85-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. The win improves Chicago's record to 4-6, while Connecticut falls to 2-10 and has now lost seven of its eight road games this season.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the Sky overcoming a slow start. They were held to just 11 points in the first quarter but found their rhythm in the second, outscoring the Sun 32-18 to trail only 45-43 at halftime. This offensive surge set the tone for the second half, where the Sky's resilience and timely scoring proved decisive. Skylar Diggins was the offensive engine for Chicago, pouring in 24 points with 18 of those coming before the intermission.

Her playmaking was crucial, but the Sky needed other heroes to secure the close victory. With the game hanging in the balance late, it was Diggins who delivered a critical three-point play with 1:20 remaining, giving Chicago an 80-77 lead. Connecticut's Saniya Rivers immediately answered with a corner three-pointer to tie the game, sending a shockwave through the arena and setting up a dramatic final minute. It was then that Elizabeth Williams took over.

The center, who had been quiet offensively for most of the game, scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Williams put Chicago ahead for good with a basket in the lane with 48.9 seconds left, making it 82-79. After a defensive stop, she added a hook shot with 14.5 seconds on the clock to extend the lead to five points, effectively sealing the outcome. Diggins finished the job at the free-throw line.

For Connecticut, the loss continues a difficult season on the road. Diamond Miller and Brittney Griner each scored 16 points to lead the Sun's offense, while Saniya Rivers chipped in with 14. Aneesah Morrow was a dominant force on the glass, pulling down 17 rebounds to go with her eight points. Despite her rebounding, they could not overcome Chicago's late surge.

The Sky also received important contributions from their bench. Azura Stevens was a force with 13 points and 10 rebounds, a vital double-double. Natasha Cloud also scored 13 points and her shooting was pivotal. Her two three-pointers were significant momentum shifters; the first came in the third quarter, scoring five straight points to help Chicago build a 63-56 lead.

Her second three, with 3:37 left in the fourth, extended Chicago's lead to 77-72, providing a buffer before Connecticut's final rally. Kamilla Cardoso provided 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench. The victory provides a much-needed spark for the Chicago Sky as they head back on the road. Their next challenge is a game against the Toronto team on Sunday.

For the Connecticut Sun, it's another tough road loss that they'll need to quickly forget as they continue their grueling schedule





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