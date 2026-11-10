Rabid skunk bites toddler at Granby daycare as raccoon rabies cases rise in Quebec

A two-year-old girl was bitten by a rabid skunk at a Granby daycare, health officials confirm, as more than 300 people report contact with suspect animals in the Eastern Townships.

A two-year-old girl was bitten by a rabid skunk at a daycare in Granby, Quebec, according to her mother, who posted about the incident on social media.

The child was taken to hospital, where she received antibiotics and vaccines, and she is doing well. The skunk was spotted and captured by Quebec Environment Ministry crews. The local health and social services agency confirmed the animal tested positive for raccoon rabies. Test results confirm that it was infected with raccoon rabies, Santé-Québec Estrie - CHUS said.

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Health officials confirm rabies case

The case was reported on November 10, 2026, with Dr. Geneviève Petit, a specialist with Santé-Québec Estrie, providing details. Dr. Petit said more than 300 people have reported to hospital after having contact with an animal suspected of having raccoon rabies in the region. The figure reflects growing concern across the Eastern Townships.

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The Quebec government reported 63 cases of raccoon rabies in the Eastern Townships in 2026, involving 58 raccoons, one cow, one red fox and three skunks, including the one that may have bitten the girl. In the Montérégie, there have been 260 reported cases in various animals, and Quebec's Environment Ministry has reported 361 across the province since January 1. Health officials advise anyone who has touched an animal they suspect may have rabies to call Info-Santé at 811 immediately.

If a pet comes into contact with a suspect animal, owners should head directly to a veterinarian. Preventative measures include having pets vaccinated against rabies and reporting raccoons, skunks or foxes showing abnormal behaviour at 1-877-346-6763 or through quebec.ca/rageduratonlaveur. People should avoid all contact with wild animals, whether alive or dead.

Quebec rabies outbreak continues

If bitten or if contact with an animal's saliva occurs and rabies is suspected, wash the wound for 10 to 15 minutes with soap and water, even if it seems minor, then contact Info-Santé 811. These steps are recommended to reduce the risk of infection. The rabid skunk case in Granby is part of a wider outbreak of raccoon rabies affecting several regions of Quebec.

The provincial total of 361 reported cases since January 1 includes the Eastern Townships and Montérégie clusters. Officials continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to report any suspicious animal encounters. The young girl's case highlights the importance of rapid medical attention after potential exposure.