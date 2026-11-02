Skate Canada International Kelowna 2026 Results: Fear Gibson Green Parsons

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won ice dance gold at Skate Canada International in Kelowna. Mao Shimida and Lia Pereira also claimed titles at the Grand Prix event.

British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured the gold medal in the free dance event on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. Their victory capped a weekend of elite competition at the 2026 Skate Canada International, a prestigious stop on the annual ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix circuit.

Global Skaters Compete In Kelowna

The event marked the third time that Kelowna has hosted this major competition, following previous editions in 2014 and 2019. It serves as the second stop on the Grand Prix schedule, drawing athletes from around the globe who are striving to earn spots in the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Final. That championship event is scheduled to take place from December 10 to 12 in Chongqing, China. The atmosphere at Prospera Place was electric as fans witnessed world-class performances from some of the top skaters in the sport.

Also read Canada's Lia Pereira, Trennt Michaud lead pairs event at Skate Canada International

British Duo Claims Ice Dance Gold

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson delivered a standout performance in the ice dancing category to claim the top prize. They walked off the ice as the champions of the discipline, proving their dominance on the international stage. Their victory was a highlight for Team Great Britain at this year's competition. Meanwhile, American skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons also took to the ice to showcase their skills during their ice dancing performance. They competed alongside other top pairs in a field filled with talent and determination. The pair demonstrated strong technique and artistry throughout their routine at the Kelowna event.

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Shimida And Pereira Dominate Other Divisions

Japanese prodigy Mao Shimida, aged 18, had a remarkable weekend that cemented her status as a rising star. She won gold in both the short programming and the free skating competitions for the women's division. Her success adds to a year of marquee sporting events for the Okanagan's largest city. Canadian pair Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud were the highlight for their home country. They captured gold in both the pair's short programming and the pair's free skating competitions. Their dominance showcased the strength of Canadian figure skating on home ice.

Canadian Skaters And Regional Sports Context

Canadian ice dancers Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac competed in the free dance segment and finished in fifth place. They had previously showcased their talent during their ice dance performance earlier in the event. The weekend of figure skating concludes a significant year for sports in the region. The 2026 Skate Canada International rounds out a calendar that included the Memorial Cup, Kelowna HoopFest, Touchdown Kelowna, and the BC Summer Games. These events have collectively brought major athletic competitions to the city, fostering community pride and engagement. The successful hosting of the Grand Prix event further cements Kelowna's reputation as a premier destination for international sports. Fans left Prospera Place having witnessed exceptional talent and thrilling finishes across all disciplines.