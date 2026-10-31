Sixers Defeat Hornets in Thriller Led by Maxey and Brown

Tyrese Maxey scores 38 points as the Philadelphia Sixers overcome a slow start to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 107-101 in a back-to-back battle.

The Philadelphia Sixers defeated the Charlotte Hornets with a final score of 107-101 on Saturday evening in a tightly contested matchup. The victory came after a challenging start for Philadelphia, who had to navigate a difficult back-to-back schedule while dealing with key absences. The game featured dramatic shifts in momentum, intense physical play, and standout individual performances that ultimately decided the outcome in the final seconds.

Initial Struggles and Key Absences

Before the game even began, the Sixers faced significant uncertainty regarding their available players. Brown was listed as questionable on the injury report throughout the day. However, his status was upgraded to available on the 5:15 p.m. update after he participated in the pregame shootaround. Despite being cleared to play, the team had to adjust to playing without several key stars.

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With Philadelphia playing the second of back-to-back games, rest was a major factor. LeBron James sat out the contest due to sciatica management. Additionally, Joel Embiid did not play because of right foot management involving his plantar fascia. The absence of such dominant players meant the remaining roster had to shoulder the offensive load from the opening tip-off.

Maxey Leads Offense in First Half

As could perhaps be expected for a team playing for the second consecutive night, the Sixers came out sluggish to begin the game. Tyrese Maxey was their only offense early on, scoring 15 points as the Hornets took a 37-27 lead at the end of the first quarter. Brown had only 1 point in the first quarter, struggling to find his rhythm. The Hornets appeared to have a comfortable advantage early in the contest.

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To be fair, Charlotte was also playing the second of back-to-back games. They perhaps used up most of their fuel in the first quarter. Philadelphia outscored the Hornets 30-17 in the second half of the first period. They went into halftime leading 57-54. The turnaround was fueled by improved shooting and defensive intensity from the home team.

Maxey and Charlotte's Grayson Allen put on a first-half duel. Each player scored 19 points and shot well from behind the arc. Allen swished 5 of 6 three-point shots. Maxey went 3-for-5 from deep. Brown still struggled with his shot during this period. He went into the half with only 5 points despite being active on the floor.

Third Quarter Battles and Fourth Quarter Drama

The Hornets reasserted themselves in the third quarter. They took an eight-point lead on a 14-4 run powered by six points from Naz Reid. Philadelphia cut its deficit to 79-77 on three-pointers from Maxey and Anfernee Simons. However, Charlotte scored the last four points of the quarter. This allowed them to take a six-point lead into the final 12 minutes.

Tempers flared a bit midway through the fourth quarter. This occurred after Allen poked the ball away from Brown under the Charlotte basket. The two went to the floor battling for the loose ball. Brown and Allen exchanged shoves before teammates stepped in to separate them. Both players were assessed technical fouls for their actions on the court.

The scoring continued to be tight in the closing minutes. Allen hit a three-pointer with 3:41 remaining in the fourth to push the Hornets ahead 101-94. But Simons and Maxey combined to score the next eight points. This gave the Sixers a 102-101 lead. The momentum seemed to be shifting back to Philadelphia.

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Final Seconds Decide the Outcome

The game remained incredibly close as the clock wound down. After Brandon Miller missed a short turnaround jumper, VJ Edgecombe hit a stepback three-pointer over Allen. This put Philadelphia up by four points. Sion James missed on the Hornets' next possession. Maxey got two free throws after drawing a foul on Allen. This gave the Sixers a 107-101 lead with 23.8 seconds left in regulation.

Miller sank a three-pointer to cut Philadelphia's lead to three points with 6.5 seconds remaining. But coming out of a timeout, Dean Wade found Brown cutting to the basket. Brown drew a foul on the play. He swished two free throws to clinch the Sixers' win. The game ended with the Sixers securing a crucial victory in a grueling matchup.

Player Performances and Team Standings

Maxey finished with 38 points. He added 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals to lead the 76ers. Simons followed with 19 points off the bench. He shot 5-for-9 on three-pointers. Brown tallied 16 points after a slow start. He shot 6-for-15 from the floor. He also got 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Wade had 10 assists as the 76ers improved to 6-1. They are now 3-0 on the road this season.

For the Hornets, Allen missed only three shots from the floor. He scored 27 points in the process. He went 7 of 10 on three-point attempts. Miller added 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Reid finished with 14 points and 5 boards. Charlotte dropped to 3-4 overall. They have a 2-2 mark at home.

Both teams are off until Monday after playing back-to-backs. This break allows them to rest and recover. Philadelphia hosts the Chicago Bulls, who have a record of 1-5. The Hornets face the Detroit Pistons at home. The Pistons currently hold a 5-1 record. These upcoming games will be important for both teams as they look to improve their standings.