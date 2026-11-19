Anne Lotodé shares the story of her daughter Eva, diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in August 2025, detailing her treatment journey at CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal.

Six-year-old Eva faced a devastating medical emergency in August 2025 when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer just as she was supposed to begin first grade on the South Shore of Montreal. The diagnosis ended her excitement for starting school and initiated an immediate, life-saving medical intervention that would consume her family for over a year. Eva experienced abdominal pain and a fever while watching television with her sister, prompting her mother, Anne Lotodé, to seek emergency care the following day.

Initial Diagnosis and Medical Response

Doctors at the local emergency department initially suspected appendicitis but performed scans that revealed a tumor near Eva's kidney. The family was immediately transferred to CHU Sainte-Justine, where specialists confirmed the tumor had spread to Eva's lungs. Anne Lotodé described her reaction to the news, stating she was devastated and that no parent is ever prepared to hear their child has cancer. Eva, who was only six years old, did not fully understand the severity but cried when told she could not start school that week.

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Surgical Challenges and Chemotherapy Plan

CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital implemented a rapid treatment plan, scheduling surgery within three days of the diagnosis. However, surgeons determined the tumor was too close to Eva's intestines to remove safely. Instead, the medical team opted for a two-month course of chemotherapy to shrink the mass before attempting surgery again. This decision required Eva to undergo rigorous treatment that involved dealing with side effects, including hair loss, which caused her significant emotional distress.

Family Support and Emotional Resilience

Anne Lotodé, Eva's mother, managed the immense pressure of her daughter's illness while caring for her three other children, all under the age of 12. Eva was particularly distressed by the prospect of losing her hair, crying and refusing to accept the change. To help her cope, Lotodé suggested Eva shave her head like her father. Eva complied, and one of her brothers shaved his head in solidarity, which helped Eva feel understood and supported during her most difficult moments. The family navigated this emotional landscape together, with Lotodé taking a year off work to focus entirely on her daughter's care.

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Treatment Progress and Recovery Timeline

After two months of chemotherapy, doctors successfully removed the tumor at the end of October 2025. Despite this surgical success, Eva must continue chemotherapy for another nine months, with treatment scheduled to last until July 2026. The ongoing treatment involves a cycle of tiredness, nausea, and vomiting, followed by periods of recovery. Eva has shown remarkable resilience, often singing and laughing with nurses despite the difficulties of needles, injections, and fasting before scans. Her father, Thibault Le Bris, and Lotodé take turns managing hospital visits and home care for the rest of the family.

Pediatric Cancer Statistics in Quebec

Eva's experience reflects a broader health challenge in the region, with approximately 300 new pediatric cancer cases occurring in Quebec each year. CHU Sainte-Justine specializes in pediatric oncology and treats nearly half of these patients. Dr. Pierre Teira, head of the hematology-oncology department at CHU Sainte-Justine, notes that pediatric cancer is primarily driven by genetics. For Anne Lotodé, the experience transformed her understanding of the disease, moving it from an abstract concept to a daily reality involving familiar faces and routines at the hospital.