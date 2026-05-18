Six Star Medal: The Accolade for Completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors

This article highlights the accomplishments of David Sykes, a marathon runner who completed the Tokyo, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, and London races, earning the coveted Six Star Medal for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Marathon runners who complete Tokyo, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, and London earn the coveted Six Star Medal for completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

David Sykes was all smiles upon completing the Boston Marathon on April 20, and earning the Six Star Medal for completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors. Established in 2016, the medal honours runners who complete the original six major marathons: Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. Sykes finished Boston with a time of 4:42:02. Completing the six Abbott World Marathon Majors is an incredible feat, and Sykes has completed New York, Chicago, and Berlin.

He completed New York in 2010, Chicago in 2018, and Berlin in 2019. He’d planned to run Boston next but COVID-19 put the kibosh on that. Instead he ran Tokyo in 2023 and London in 2024. Completing London in 2024 brings his total of complete Abbott World Marathon Majors to six, out of the seven races





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Marathon Six Star Medal Abbott World Marathon Majors David Sykes Boston Marathon

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