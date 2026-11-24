Six NHL games will be broadcast in Plains Cree and Inuktitut this season on APTN and APTN Languages, starting Saturday with Toronto at Pittsburgh. The broadcasts are part of APTN's Indigenous language reclamation strategy under Rogers' new 12-year, $11-billion NHL contract.

Six NHL games will be called in Plains Cree and Inuktitut this season, APTN and Sports net announced Tuesday. The broadcasts are part of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network's ongoing strategy for Indigenous language reclamation.

Cree And Inuktitut Broadcast Schedule

The networks said in a statement that the games will air as Saturday Night Hockey in Cree and Saturday Night Hockey in Inuktitut. The schedule begins Saturday when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. That game is the first of three Plains Cree broadcasts. The other Cree games are Edmonton at Ottawa on Dec. 12 and Utah at Winnipeg on Jan. 9.

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The first Inuktitut broadcast is Jan. 23 when the Vancouver Canucks visit Pittsburgh. Calgary at Boston follows on March 13, and Montreal at Ottawa on April 10. All six games will air live on APTN and on APTN Languages, the network's dedicated Indigenous-language channel. APTN Languages will replay each game the following day for viewers who missed the live airing.

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The initiative aims to make hockey more accessible to Indigenous communities across the country. It also reflects APTN's broader commitment to Indigenous language reclamation through sports broadcasting. This is the first season of Rogers Communications' 12-year, $11-billion contract with the NHL. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications.

Broadcasting Changes And Brand Departure

The partnership between APTN and Sportsnet for Indigenous language broadcasts has lasted since 2019. There were several major broadcasting changes at the start of the new hockey campaign. The biggest was the departure of the long-running Hockey Night in Canada brand on NHL broadcasts. That change happened after a sublicensing agreement between Rogers and the CBC was not renewed.

Sportsnet now calls its showcase evening Saturday Night Hockey. The CBC is now using the Hockey Night brand for its PWHL broadcasts. The reorganization affects how audiences access their favorite hockey content across the country.

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In addition, the Punjabi-language broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada ended this season after an 18-year run. A Sportsnet spokesperson said the decision was made because audience levels were not strong enough to sustain the production on a long-term basis. The networks noted that the audience levels for the Punjabi broadcast were not strong enough to support production long-term. The APTN and Sportsnet Indigenous language partnership, however, continues to grow.

It remains a significant effort to bring NHL hockey to Indigenous-language audiences. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.