Six Canadians among activists detained by Israeli military in Gaza aid mission

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a group aimed at breaking Israel's naval blockage of Gaza to deliver aid, reported that six Canadians have been among the activists detained during an ongoing interception by the Israeli military 250 nautical miles from Gaza. The mission saw more than 50 vessels depart from Turkey last week, resulting in the detention of five Canadian Global Sumud Flotilla members and one from the Freedom Flotilla.

A group trying to break Israel 's naval blockage of Gaza to deliver aid says six Canadian s are among the activists detained as the Israel i military intercepted boats off the coast of Cyprus.

The Global Sumud Flotilla says five of its Canadian members and one from the Freedom Flotilla that is part of the same mission have been detained in an ongoing interception 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) from the shores of Gaza. It says 12 Canadians were part of the mission, which saw more than 50 vessels depart from the port in Marmaris, Turkey, last week.

Organizers with the Global Sumud Flotilla have described it as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza's shores to draw attention to the grim conditions for Palestinians living in the war-battered territory. Shahid Sadabad, an Ontarian who spoke to The Canadian Press from one of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats, says the Canadian contingent agreed to go on hunger strike if they were detained.

Unlike previous interceptions, which mostly took place under the cover of night, the Israeli military boarded the boats in broad daylight. The Global Sumud Flotilla's livestream showed activists aboard several vessels putting on life-jackets and raising their hands before a boat carrying Israeli troops approached. Wearing tactical gear, they boarded the ship, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus.

Other footage showed Israeli forces on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat. At least 17 boats were intercepted in the first three hours of the operation. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.

Israel has said the blockade, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, was meant to prevent Hamas from arming itself. Egypt, which has the only border crossing not controlled by Israel, has also greatly restricted movement in and out of Gaza. Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment





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Press Release Israel Gaza Aid Mission Canadian Global Sumud Flotilla Interception Activists Detention Blockade Hamas Collective Punishment

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