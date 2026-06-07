Sitting U.S. President Donald Trump to Attend NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will face off in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, with President Donald Trump, including the president, set to attend the game at Madison Square Garden. This will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever attended an NBA Finals game.

NEW YORK — Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals will be Josh Hart ’s 30th home playoff game as a member of the New York Knicks , the 30th time he’s seen fans fill the stands at Madison Square Garden for a contest that means more than most.

He’s got a pretty good idea of what to expect.

"The Garden is going to be rocking," Hart said Sunday at the Knicks’ practice session ahead of Game 3 on Monday night. "Obviously, in this city we love our Knicks. So we’re going to come out, show love, support. The energy is going to be electric.

" There will be two major differences to the regularly scheduled raucous and rambunctious atmosphere, though. For one thing, Monday will mark the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since— just a few weeks after the eldest Knick on this year’s roster, guard Jordan Clarkson, turned 7 years old — which promises to crank the ferocity of the Knicks’ fan base up to an even more feverish pitch.

"I think it’s really cool — 27 years since the last Finals here in this building," Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson said. "I know the fan base is really excited, as they should be, but as a team, us inside the locker room, we have more work to do. " "I mean, I feel like we kind of got a taste of a little bit in San Antonio," San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said.

"I think that next game tomorrow is going to be electric. I think it’s going to be through the roof. I think it’s going to be everything that I’ve kind of seen or dreamed of times 10.

" For another, there’s going to be a pretty big new addition to the ranks of famous faces at MSG. President Donald Trump, including the president, will attend the game. This will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever attended an NBA Finals game.

"I think sports in particular is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this week. "It creates a sense of belonging. We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.

" In anticipation of Trump’s arrival, the Knicks will employ more stringent security measures at the arena, including a "strict no-bag policy," and strongly encourage fans to arrive at least two hours early for Game 3. There should be extra security for the President of the United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that," Silver said





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NBA Finals Madison Square Garden President Donald Trump Sitting U.S. President NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald Trump NBA Finals Game Security Measures Fan Base Enthusiasm Joy Belief Hope Celebrity Row Luxury Suite New Yorker Knicks Spurs College Coach Wright Tuning Out Play For The Guys In The Locker Room Play To The Crowd Raucous Rambunctious Ferocity Cacophony New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Extra Security Strict No-Bag Policy Arrive Early New York Knicks Fans San Antonio Spurs Fans President Donald Trump NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald Trump NBA Finals Game Security Measures Fan Base Enthusiasm Joy Belief Hope Celebrity Row Luxury Suite New Yorker Knicks Spurs College Coach Wright Tuning Out Play For The Guys In The Locker Room Play To The Crowd Raucous Rambunctious Ferocity Cacophony New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Extra Security Strict No-Bag Policy Arrive Early New York Knicks Fans San Antonio Spurs Fans President Donald Trump NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald Trump NBA Finals Game Security Measures Fan Base Enthusiasm Joy Belief Hope Celebrity Row Luxury Suite New Yorker Knicks Spurs College Coach Wright Tuning Out Play For The Guys In The Locker Room Play To The Crowd Raucous Rambunctious Ferocity Cacophony New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Extra Security Strict No-Bag Policy Arrive Early New York Knicks Fans San Antonio Spurs Fans President Donald Trump NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald Trump NBA Finals Game Security Measures Fan Base Enthusiasm Joy Belief Hope Celebrity Row Luxury Suite New Yorker Knicks Spurs College Coach Wright Tuning Out Play For The Guys In The Locker Room Play To The Crowd Raucous Rambunctious Ferocity Cacophony New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Extra Security Strict No-Bag Policy Arrive Early New York Knicks Fans San Antonio Spurs Fans President Donald Trump NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald Trump NBA Finals Game Security Measures Fan Base Enthusiasm Joy Belief Hope Celebrity Row Luxury Suite New Yorker Knicks Spurs College Coach Wright Tuning Out Play For The Guys In The Locker Room Play To The Crowd Raucous Rambunctious Ferocity Cacophony New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Extra Security Strict No-Bag Policy Arrive Early New York Knicks Fans San Antonio Spurs Fans President Donald Trump NBA Commissioner Adam Silver New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart Jalen Brunson Dylan Harper President Donald

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