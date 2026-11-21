Sisters Anna and Olivia Melnyk, minority owners of the Ottawa Senators, have joined the ownership group of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo as the team builds on its inaugural season.

TORONTO - Anna and Olivia Melnyk have joined the ownership group of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo. The sisters are minority owners of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and serve as ambassadors for the Senators Community Foundation and St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto.

Olivia also serves on the board of the Senators Community Foundation. The Melnyks, daughters of the late Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, were photographed at centre ice for a ceremonial puck drop before an NHL game between the Senators and the Florida Panthers in Ottawa on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Eugene Melnyk died on March 28 of that year at the age of 62 after an illness.

Also read Daughters of Late Eugene Melnyk Become Minority Owners of WNBA's Toronto Tempo

Melnyks Invest in Toronto Tempo

"We are incredibly proud to join the Tempo organization," said the Melnyks in a joint statement. "Supporting women's sports is something deeply important to us. " "Through our work with the Senators Community Foundation, we have seen firsthand how impactful representation is for girls and youth in sports, so it's a privilege to personally support the Tempo and its vision for the future of women's sports," they added.

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As daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk, former owner of the Ottawa Senators, Anna and Olivia grew up within Canadian professional sports. They grew up with a longstanding connection to Canadian professional sports. Their investment in the Tempo represents an expansion of their involvement in Canadian professional sports and an opportunity to contribute directly to the continued growth of women's basketball.

"Anna and Olivia bring valuable experience as professional sports owners, as well as a genuine understanding of the impact teams can have beyond the court," said Teresa Resch, president of the Toronto Tempo. "We're excited to welcome them to our ownership group as we continue building the Tempo and creating new opportunities for women's professional sports in Canada," Resch said.

Owners Support Growth of Womens Basketball

Their investment comes as the Tempo build on their inaugural WNBA season and look ahead to 2027, with a continued focus on growing the game and connecting with basketball fans across the country. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.