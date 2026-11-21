Sisters Anna and Olivia Melnyk, minority owners of the Ottawa Senators, have invested in the WNBA's Toronto Tempo, expanding their involvement in Canadian professional sports.

Sisters Anna and Olivia Melnyk have joined the ownership group of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo, the team announced on November 21, 2026. The sisters are already minority owners of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

The Melnyk sisters are daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk, who owned the Senators until his death on March 28, 2022, at age 62 after an illness. They grew up with a longstanding connection to Canadian professional sports.

Also read Daughters of Late Eugene Melnyk Become Minority Owners of WNBA's Toronto Tempo

In addition to their Senators ownership stake, Anna and Olivia serve as ambassadors for the Senators Community Foundation and for St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. Their investment in the Tempo represents an expansion of their involvement in Canadian professional sports. The move also gives them an opportunity to contribute directly to the continued growth of women's basketball.

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Tempo Focus On 2027 Season

The Tempo are building on their inaugural WNBA season and looking ahead to 2027, with a continued focus on growing the game and connecting with basketball fans across the country. The ownership addition comes at an active time for the Tempo. USC star JuJu Watkins could change Toronto Tempo's future, providing she declares for the WNBA draft.

In addition, Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello is among the 2027 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. The Melnyk sisters were photographed at centre ice for a ceremonial puck drop before an NHL game between the Senators and the Florida Panthers in Ottawa on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Eugene Melnyk died on March 28 at the age of 62 after an illness. Their investment in the Tempo is the latest step in their growing presence in Canadian sports ownership.

It also marks a direct commitment to the growth of women's basketball in Canada. The Tempo continue to prepare for the future after their inaugural WNBA season. The team is focused on 2027 and on strengthening its connection with basketball fans across the country. Anna and Olivia Melnyk's involvement with the Tempo adds to their existing roles with the Senators and their philanthropic work.

Melnyk Family Sports Legacy

They are minority owners of the NHL club and ambassadors for the Senators Community Foundation and St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. As daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk, they have maintained a connection to Canadian professional sports that began during their father's ownership of the Senators. Their investment in the Tempo expands that connection into the WNBA. The announcement was made on November 21, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. EST.

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The Melnyk sisters were previously seen at centre ice for a ceremonial puck drop before the Senators faced the Florida Panthers in Ottawa on April 28, 2022. Eugene Melnyk died on March 28, 2022, at the age of 62 after an illness. His daughters have since taken on active roles in the Senators organization and in the broader Canadian sports community. The Tempo are looking ahead to 2027 with a focus on growth and fan engagement.

The addition of Anna and Olivia Melnyk to the ownership group is part of that effort.