Sister Urges Adoption of New Violence Legislation in Quebec

The sister of a Quebec woman allegedly killed by her partner is urging politicians to set partisanship aside and rapidly adopt new legislation that takes aim at intimate partner violence. The Coalition Avenir Québec government tabled the legislation on Thursday.

The sister of a Quebec woman allegedly killed by her partner is urging politicians to set partisanship aside and rapidly adopt new legislation that takes aim at intimate partner violence.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government tabled the legislation on Thursday. If adopted, it would introduce new tools allowing people who fear for their safety or that of their children to obtain information about whether their partner or ex-partner has a history of domestic violence. Speaking at a press conference in Quebec City, Rachel Renaud, said she hoped the bill would be adopted before the legislation adjourns for the summer.

Renaud said her life has been a nightmare ever since police told her last September that her sister, Gabie Renaud, had been killed. Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette pledged to introduce the legislation during the leadership race to become head of the Coalition Avenir Québec. The provincial legislature is scheduled to sit for another four weeks before it adjourns for the summer break, ahead of a general election in the fall.

Deputy Premier Ian Lafrenière, who tabled the legislation, praised Renaud s advocacy, saying he was happy she was at the legislature to promote the bill, describing it as a significant step forward. The proposed legislation allows applicants to request information about their partner, and the law would allow anyone 14 years of age to request the information on behalf of a person at risk. The information would be shared through a designated support organization, which has yet to be identified.

Rachel Renaud also called for tougher sentences, more shelters in shelters for victims, and recognition of domestic violence as a serious crime





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Merchandising Women Intimate Partner Violence Legislation Sister Of Gabie Renaud Rachel Renaud Intimidation Beaten Violence Against Women Finance Act Support Organization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellow frost advisory issued for eastern Ontario, western QuebecEnvironment Canada has issued a yellow advisory for frost in Ottawa-Gatineau, Kingston and beyond that is expected to come overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Read more »

Quebec police say man missing since October killed 'Bobby the Greek' in Starbucks shootingQuebec provincial police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Laval man who they say killed Charalambous Theologou, an organized crime figure shot dead in broad daylight at a Starbucks last year.

Read more »

Montreal Canadiens: Quebec’s Team or Canada’s Team?Montreal Gazette writer Brendan Kelly and rapper Biz discuss the team’s connection to the sovereignty movement and why these playoffs are about something much bigger than hockey.

Read more »

The worst road in Quebec is located in Gatineau, according to votersCAA-Quebec released its annual list of the worst roads on Tuesday, based on voting by drivers across the province.

Read more »