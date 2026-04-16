Sirens Surge in Third Period to Secure Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sceptres

A thrilling late-game comeback saw the New York Sirens defeat the Toronto Sceptres 3-2, with three unanswered goals in the final period propelling them to a crucial win. Casey O’Brien’s game-winner, coupled with crucial goals from Denisa Křížová and Maja Nylén Persson, highlights the Sirens' resilience and climbing playoff aspirations.

In a captivating display of grit and determination, the New York Sirens orchestrated a remarkable third-period comeback to defeat the Toronto Sceptres 3-2 on Wednesday night at home. The Sirens, fueled by a trio of consecutive goals in the decisive final frame, erased a two-goal deficit and secured their fourth straight home victory, extending their longest single-season home winning streak in franchise history. The win, while significant for momentum, keeps the Sirens locked in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

With this victory, the New York Sirens improve their record to 9-2-3-13, accumulating 34 points. They remain tied with the Toronto Sceptres (9-1-5-12), who also sit on 34 points, for fifth place in the league standings. The playoff picture is becoming increasingly intense, with both teams trailing the Ottawa Charge, who currently hold 36 points, for the final postseason berth. The race for those playoff spots is heating up, and every point is proving to be invaluable as the season progresses.

The turning point of the game came late in the third period when Casey O’Brien, showcasing her offensive prowess, tipped in a shot from Nicole Vallario with less than four minutes remaining on the clock. This clutch goal proved to be the game-winner, igniting the home crowd and sealing a pivotal victory for the Sirens. O’Brien’s contribution was particularly noteworthy, as she entered the game with an impressive five assists in her previous three home appearances. Her continued offensive output has solidified her position as a rising star; she has now become only the second rookie in the history of the PWHL to surpass the 20-point mark in a season, following in the footsteps of Sarah Fillier from the 2024-25 season. This achievement underscores her significant impact and potential within the league.

The Sceptres had established a seemingly commanding 2-0 lead with just 11:09 left in the third period, creating a daunting challenge for the Sirens. However, New York responded with incredible speed and resilience. Denisa Křížová ignited the comeback just 39 seconds after Toronto’s second goal, tallying her first goal for the Sirens. Křížová demonstrated excellent puck awareness and skill, cleaning up a loose puck in the slot and executing a precise backhander past Toronto’s goaltender, Raygan Kirk. This initial spark proved to be contagious, galvanizing her teammates and shifting the momentum decidedly in New York’s favor.

The offensive surge continued as Maja Nylén Persson added the equalizer, further electrifying the arena and putting the Sirens firmly back in contention. The defensive pressure and offensive creativity displayed in this pivotal period were a testament to the team’s coaching and their ability to execute under pressure.

Earlier in the game, the scoring had been opened by Daryl Watts, who struck late in the second period with a short-handed goal, giving the Sceptres an initial advantage. Toronto then extended their lead to two goals when Ella Shelton, a former Sirens defender, found the back of the net with a sharp-angle shot. These early goals by the Sceptres highlighted their offensive capabilities and presented a significant obstacle for the Sirens to overcome. However, the Sirens’ ability to respond and ultimately dominate the final period showcased their mental fortitude and strategic adjustments.

Looking ahead, the New York Sirens are scheduled to visit the Ottawa Charge on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a crucial matchup in the ongoing playoff race. The outcome of this game will undoubtedly have significant implications for the league standings as teams vie for their postseason opportunities





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