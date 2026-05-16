Siren, the AI Memecoin, Experiences Significant Price Plunge and Potential for Further Decline

Siren, the AI memecoin, experienced a significant price plunge on 14 May, forming a massive 56% red candle, and erasing all the gains it recorded over the last 40 days. Its trading volume fell by over 51.43% to $56.67 million. According to its daily chart, SIREN's latest price dip pushed it to a key support level of $0.499, which it has been holding since the beginning of April 2026. If SIREN fails to withstand the downward pressure and closes a daily candle below the $0.499-level, there is a strong possibility that it could witness another massive decline and potentially fall by 60% to the $0.173-level. However, if SIREN manages to hold above the $0.499-level and control its bearish momentum, a potential price reversal could also occur.

Siren , the AI memecoin, experienced a significant price plunge on 14 May, forming a massive 56% red candle, and erasing all the gains it recorded over the last 40 days.

Its trading volume fell by over 51.43% to $56.67 million. According to its daily chart, SIREN's latest price dip pushed it to a key support level of $0.499, which it has been holding since the beginning of April 2026. If SIREN fails to withstand the downward pressure and closes a daily candle below the $0.499-level, there is a strong possibility that it could witness another massive decline and potentially fall by 60% to the $0.173-level.

However, if SIREN manages to hold above the $0.499-level and control its bearish momentum, a potential price reversal could also occur. The technical indicator Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) had dropped to -0.42, indicating strong selling pressure and a significant outflow of capital from the asset.

On the other hand, the Average Directional Index (ADX) had climbed to 37.80, indicating that SIREN flashed signs of strong directional strength. According to some analysts, SIREN's short-term bias suggested the price could fall further from here. According to Nansen, over the last 24 hours, SIREN's exchange reserves increased by 5.73%, indicating that long-term holders may be preparing for a sell-off as they move their assets from wallets to exchanges.

At the time of writing, it appeared that the $0.499-level was close to liquidation. If the price falls below this level, nearly $655,000 worth of long positions could be liquidated





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Siren AI Memecoin Price Plunge Potential For Further Decline Key Support Level Chaikin Money Flow Average Directional Index Long-Term Holders Exchange Reserves Liquidation Levels Long Positions Short Positions

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