Siren Crypto Faces Bearish Turn Amidst Weakening Demand and Technical Sell Signals

Siren's impressive gains are overshadowed by a recent bearish reversal, marked by a bearish engulfing candlestick and weakening technical indicators. On-chain data reveals declining spot inflows, suggesting softening demand and a potential continuation of downside momentum.

Siren , a cryptocurrency that had previously demonstrated impressive performance across various metrics, has recently experienced a significant downturn. Following a period of strong gains, sentiment shifted decisively on April 17th, triggered by a clear bearish signal that propelled prices lower and disrupted its upward trajectory. Despite maintaining a remarkable year-to-date gain of 928%, recent weeks have witnessed a palpable weakening in buying pressure.

Over the past month alone, SIREN has seen a decline of 20.7%, and current price action suggests that downside momentum is poised to intensify. The emergence of a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern is a critical indicator of a shift in market structure, strongly suggesting that sellers have successfully wrested control from buyers. This particular pattern, characterized by a red candlestick completely engulfing the trading range of the preceding green candle, is widely interpreted as a harbinger of a potential downward move. In SIREN's specific case, this technical setup lends considerable weight to the argument that its previous bullish momentum has indeed faded.

The asset's price has now retreated into a crucial support zone, situated between $0.76 and $0.64. This range holds significant historical importance, as it previously provided a foundation for SIREN's rally in March 2026, a period during which the asset garnered substantial market attention. Furthermore, this zone acted as a launchpad for a rebound on April 16th, underscoring its structural relevance in the current market environment. A failure by SIREN to sustain its price within this support level would significantly amplify the downside risks. A decisive breakdown below this zone could expose a double-bottom formation observed near $0.13, a known liquidity area where the price had previously consolidated.

Technical indicators further corroborate this bearish outlook, with particular attention drawn to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The RSI, a tool that measures the speed and magnitude of price movements, has fallen below the neutral 50 level, now residing in bearish territory. This decline typically reflects an escalation in selling pressure. Currently fluctuating around the 49 mark, the RSI suggests a loss of upward momentum rather than an immediate wave of panic selling. Nevertheless, a sustained move to lower levels could confirm the onset of a more profound bearish phase.

The MACD also contributes to the narrative of weakening momentum. Its histogram displays a reduction in buying strength, with the bars transitioning from deep green to progressively lighter shades while simultaneously decreasing in size. Concurrently, the development of a bearish crossover, where the MACD line descends below the signal line and trends towards negative territory, signals the potential formation of a broader downtrend. On-chain spot flow data further illuminates the declining demand environment.

Capital inflows into SIREN have diminished across various timeframes, indicating a contraction in market participation. Within the last seven days, SIREN registered approximately $1.40 million in inflows. However, this figure saw a significant drop to $362,910 when examining a 10-day period. Looking at a 15-day span, the flows have turned negative, with net outflows amounting to $46,720. These statistics collectively point towards a market that is exhibiting caution. While the most recent 24-hour period recorded spot purchases totaling $818,920, these inflows may prove insufficient to counteract the prevailing broader trend.

If selling pressure continues unabated, SIREN is likely to encounter considerable difficulty in regaining upward momentum in the immediate future. In summary, the emergence of a bearish engulfing candlestick suggests a potential shift in market momentum. The observed weakness in spot inflows highlights a softening demand, even as the possibility of a rebound remains a consideration, albeit one facing headwinds.





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Siren Crypto Market Bearish Engulfing Technical Analysis On-Chain Data

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