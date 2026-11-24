Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner underwent minor surgery on his right knee to improve his iliotibial band after non-surgical treatments failed. He will miss the rest of the 2026 season and is uncertain for the 2027 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner has undergone a minor operation on his bothersome right knee after it did not respond well enough to other treatments, the Italian tennis star said Tuesday.

The surgery, which targeted his iliotibial band, means he will not return to the court for the remainder of the 2026 season. He has not played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam trophy. Sinner announced the surgery on Instagram, stating that despite early encouragement, his knee failed to respond to non-surgical treatments over the past few months.

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Sinner Undergoes Surgery for Knee Injury

Over the past few months, together with my team we have tried everything to treat my injury without surgery, Sinner wrote. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately did not respond as we had all hoped, that is why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team.

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The former world No. 1 did not say when he expects to return to the court but had already announced that he was done playing for the season. During a news conference in Milan earlier this month, Sinner said, I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems.

Sinner Loses No One Ranking to Zverev

A statement from his management team had previously outlined that he would follow a specific course of treatment for inflammation in the knee before the decision to operate became necessary. This medical update coincides with a significant shift in the professional tennis landscape, as Sinner recently lost the No. 1 ranking to German rival Alexander Zverev.

The two players recently faced each other in the men's singles final at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain, where Sinner returned a ball to Zverev in May before his season ended. The match took place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, and was captured in an AP Photo by Manu Fernandez. This marks the second prolonged absence from the tennis tour for Sinner in two years, adding to the challenges he has faced recently.

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Sinner Faces Back To Back Grand Slam Misses

Previously, he accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding a doping case that occurred in 2025. Sinner now faces the prospect of sitting out back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments, having already missed the U.S. Open earlier this year. The Australian Open, which serves as the first Grand Slam of the 2027 calendar year, is scheduled to start on January 17.

It is uncertain if Sinner will be fit enough to compete in Melbourne, especially given the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline. The French Open, which marks the second major Grand Slam event of the following year, is set to begin in late May. Fans and analysts are now waiting to see if the minor surgery will allow the Italian star to regain his footing for the 2027 season.