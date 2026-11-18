A Spanish High Court judge has opened a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias after two former employees alleged sexual offences, degrading treatment and assault at his Caribbean residences in 2021. The court dismissed human trafficking and workers rights claims and ordered the complainants to testify in person on Feb. 3, 2027.

A Spanish High Court judge has opened a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias following a complaint filed by two former employees who alleged sexual offences, degrading treatment and assault, according to a court ruling seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by rights group Women's Link Worldwide on behalf of the two women. They alleged that Iglesias sexually and physically assaulted them in 2021 at his Caribbean residences where they worked. The case followed a joint investigation into Iglesias' alleged misconduct by Spanish outlet elDiario.es and U.S. broadcaster Univision. The allegations have drawn attention in Spain and internationally because of Iglesias' long career as one of the world's best-known Latin music stars.

Also read Oilers Face Panthers in High-Stakes Regular Season Rematch

Judge Opens Criminal Investigation

Investigating judge Antonio Piña said the complaint presented sufficient preliminary evidence for the court to open criminal proceedings, the ruling said. By doing so, the court is not making a judgment on the credibility of those allegations, Piña said. The judge dismissed portions of the complaint alleging human trafficking and violations of workers' rights. Prosecutors earlier this year said Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction because the alleged misconduct took place abroad and the complainants did not reside in Spain.

Advertisement

The women later filed a direct complaint with the High Court, which agreed to investigate the allegations. The judge has ordered the two complainants to testify in person on Feb. 3, 2027. An email seeking comment from Miami-based entertainment lawyer Russell L. King, whose website lists Iglesias as among his clients, was not immediately answered. Iglesias has previously called the allegations untrue.

Iglesias, 83, is one of the most successful musical artists in the world. He has sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages. After making his start in Spain, Iglesias won immense popularity in the United States and wider world in the 1970s and 1980s. He is the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias.

Career And Music Achievements

In 1988, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album Un Hombre Solo. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019. The investigation remains at a preliminary stage. The High Court's decision to proceed means a judge will examine evidence and testimony, including from the two complainants, before any further legal steps.

The ruling does not resolve the truth of the allegations. It allows the court to gather evidence and hear from those involved as the case moves forward in Spain. Iglesias has denied wrongdoing through previous public statements. No further comment from his representatives was immediately available Wednesday.

Advertisement

Court Proceedings To Continue

The case is being handled by Spain's High Court because the direct complaint was filed there after prosecutors questioned jurisdiction. The court's decision to investigate does not prevent the judge from later dismissing the case if evidence is insufficient. The two women are expected to testify in person in 2027. The court has not announced any other hearings in the case.