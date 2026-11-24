Sarrah Strimel Bentley, a breast cancer survivor, apologized after flubbing the lyrics to O Canada at the Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders game on Monday. The Maple Leafs won 4-2, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Sarrah Strimel Bentley, a former Broadway actress and breast cancer survivor, has apologized after singing the wrong lyrics to O Canada at the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The game took place at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. , where the Islanders hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night. In an Instagram video posted Monday night while still at the arena, Bentley said she sang both anthems and wanted to apologize to Canadians.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Islanders 3-2 to end nine-game losing streak

Bentley Botched O Canada Lyrics

"I practiced the s--t out of 'O Canada,'" she said. "Getting up in front of 18,000 people, singing an anthem that you haven't heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I'm really sorry. " Instead of singing "we stand on guard for thee," Bentley repeatedly sang "we lend our hearts to thee. " She also made another mistake, singing "True patriot love, with all of us command" rather than "in all of us command.

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" Videos of the performance quickly circulated online, drawing reactions from fans. Many social media posts included clips of confused Leafs fans in the stands and of Leafs captain Auston Matthews looking perplexed as the wrong lyrics echoed through the arena. Despite the mishap, Bentley asked for compassion.

"I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things," she said, fighting back tears. "I just wish that you'd be a little easier on someone who's just a human being. " Bentley was invited to sing at the Islanders game for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, an annual event supporting those battling, overcoming, or who have lost their fight with cancer.

Elliotte Friedman Defends Bentley

As a breast cancer survivor, she has faced significant health challenges. Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman defended her, noting she went through eight rounds of chemo and 28 rounds of radiation before beating her cancer diagnosis.

"I know what it's like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage. Certainly Sarrah will have an opportunity to make amends; let's not forget about her fight to get here," he wrote. Many fans showed support for Bentley online, with some suggesting she sing the Canadian anthem again. One fan asked the Leafs to invite her to "re-do the anthem" to put the mistake behind her.

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"I want to show the world who Canada truly is by giving her the standing ovation she deserves. Please," the fan wrote. Another echoed: "If I am the @MapleLeafs I am inviting that Sarrah Strimel-Bentley up to Toronto the next time the Leafs host the NYI, to give Canadians the opportunity to show their love and respect to a true warrior, a cancer survivor and to give her the opportunity to sing the anthem again.

Maple Leafs Mock Anthem Debacle

" The Maple Leafs beat the Islanders 4-2 on Monday night, ending the team's nine-game losing streak. The club poked fun at the anthem debacle in social media posts. One post featured a clip of Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe scoring the team's first goal, with the caption: "Jake McCabe, would lend my heart to thee.

" Bentley ended her video by thanking everyone for giving her grace and renewing her love for her neighbour up north. The incident has sparked conversations about empathy and the challenges faced by cancer survivors.