Singapore Airlines unveils largest double bed in commercial aviation in US$1.6 billion cabin revamp

Singapore Airlines has revealed a first-class suite with a double bed measuring 80 inches long and 60 inches wide across two beds. The reveal is part of a US$1.6 billion overhaul of its long-haul cabins aimed at high-end travelers.

Singapore Airlines has unveiled a new first-class cabin featuring what it calls the largest double bed in commercial aviation, measuring 80 inches in length and 60 inches in combined width.

The reveal is part of a US$1.6 billion overhaul of its long-haul cabins, aimed at winning over high-end travelers. The changes span first, business and economy classes. The launch event took place at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. The first-class suite is billed as a 'private sanctuary.

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Spacious First-Class Suites with Large Double Beds

' Its spacious quarters feature full-height privacy dividers, luxurious cotton pajamas and upholstered leather seats that recline into 80-by-30-inch beds. In the couple-friendly central suites, two of these beds, initially configured as a twin sofa, can unfold into a double bed. Although some airlines have longer 82-inch beds, none are as wide as the combined 60 inches on offer here. Reporters tested one half of the bed in a mockup cabin decked out in soothing taupe with bronze trims.

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Using a control panel, they adjusted side wings, lumbar support and arm and leg rests. Journalists could not test the full sleeping experience. In service, staff will add a mattress topper, linens and pillows. Anyone up to 6 feet 8 inches tall should, in theory, fit, with feet tucked under a 32-inch screen on an ottoman.

That ottoman doubles as a seat when the suite is set up for face-to-face dining. Ong Wah Li, vice president for product experience, declined to say what was sacrificed to make room for the larger bed. She argued that the suites' curved design made for more efficient use of the cabin.

Privacy and Personalized Comfort in Business Class

'It's not about compromising, it's about designing the space,' she told CNN. 'I think that is where the curved doors and walls come in, so that when you're sleeping, you don't feel like you're in this tight space. ' Business class is getting sliding doors for privacy, a feature many rivals already offer. Passengers will also get wireless phone charging and smart cabin controls that remember seat position and lighting from previous journeys.

The first-class suites were designed by London consultancy PriestmanGoode. The business-class cabins were overseen by the creative agency of German carmaker BMW, Designworks. The new leather business seats, with sculpted contours and honeycomb embroidery, are deceptively comfortable and offer a generous footwell.

Redesigned Business Class Seats by BMW Designworks

However, the mineral tones and yellow accents differ from the airline's usual look. Julia de Bono, CEO and studio director of BMW Designworks, said: 'I think what they were looking for is something that is a bit more business.

' The design has drawn criticism from aviation enthusiasts, especially over the color palette. Travel vlogger Max Do compared the seats to a dentist's chair. In a video review, Do said the design 'feels cheap.

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Enhancements to Economy Class and In-Flight Entertainment

' Economy passengers have not been forgotten. Long-haul coach class will get a new in-flight entertainment system with 4K high-resolution touchscreens. The economy menu is also being revamped with over 100 new dishes. Some premium items, such as poached Maine lobster with Champagne sauce, will only be available in premium cabins.

Lee Lik Hsin, the airline's chief commercial officer, told reporters at a press conference last Wednesday: 'Obviously, you cannot expect an economy class meal to be of similar quality and cost compared to a first-class meal, but that is not to say that we do not invest in economy class.

' The latest economy seats will offer increased knee and shin clearance, according to a press release. That gain was barely perceptible when testing the demo cabin, though the seats remain perfectly serviceable. New premium economy seats promise more personal space and added ergonomic comfort. Singapore Airlines also won Skytrax's best economy class award this year.

Investing in Premium Cabins Amid Growing Competition

The 2-billion-Singapore-dollar investment, about $1.56 billion, is focused on the increasingly competitive business and first-class markets. Rival Emirates announced a $5 billion refurbishment plan in September, and Lufthansa, Etihad and Air France have also launched large retrofit programs. Singapore Airlines took the Skytrax world's best airline title from Qatar Airways this year. Still, the airline faces pressure in the premium market.

The new cabins will roll out across almost 100 long-haul planes from next year. Passengers can fly them on new Boeing 777-9s, due for delivery next year, or on retrofitted Airbus A350-900s.