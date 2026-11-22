Alberta officials will decide on the contentious Silvertip gondola project by early 2027. The proposal aims to connect Trans-Canada Highway to Mount Lady Macdonald.

A decision on the highly debated Silvertip gondola project in Canmore, Alberta, is anticipated in early 2027. This long-discussed development has occupied public attention and political debate for nearly a decade, marking a critical juncture for the region's tourism and conservation landscape.

The final determination rests with the Alberta Ministry of Tourism and Sport. Public feedback regarding the proposal is currently being accepted until November 26, allowing residents and stakeholders to voice their opinions before the provincial government renders its verdict on this significant infrastructure plan.

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Proposed Route and Infrastructure Details

The Silvertip gondola is designed to operate from the Palliser lands located near the Trans-Canada Highway directly to the main resort area in Silvertip Village. From there, the cable car system would ascend to the summit of Mount Lady Macdonald, which overlooks the town of Canmore. The project footprint covers approximately 15 hectares, with the total length of the gondola run estimated at roughly 3.2 kilometres.

Shauna Dudding, the president and chief operating officer of Stone Creek Resorts, outlined that the facility will include day-use amenities such as viewing platforms, walking trails, and interpretive exhibits. A summit lodge is also planned for the top of Mount Lady Macdonald. Dudding emphasized that the project aims to provide an accessible option for visitors to the Bow Valley while supporting the local and provincial economies through both construction and ongoing tourism.

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Development Capacity and Economic Goals

The development plan specifies that the peak number of guests at any one time between the base and summit areas will be 1,253. The estimated comfortable carrying capacity per day is projected to range from 3,683 to 5,064, depending on the season. Stone Creek Resorts states that the project is intended to provide visitors with access to the alpine environment while expanding recreation and visitor services within an integrated mountain destination.

Dudding noted that tourism in the region exists because of the area's natural environment. She stated that the project aims to demonstrate that it can coexist with that landscape while contributing to the year-round global tourism economy. The project is described as a meaningful implementation of the long-term Silvertip plan, which has been ongoing since the 1980s. The company has been working on this initiative since 2017 and intends to move forward as quickly and reasonably as possible after the decision is made.

Environmental Concerns and Wildlife Impact

Opponents of the project, including conservation groups, argue that the development would negatively affect existing wildlife corridors. Emma Hoskins, a conservation campaign specialist with Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society Southern Alberta (CPAWS), stated that the Bow Valley has lost up to 85 per cent of its best wildlife habitat due to human activity and development. She warned that adding additional people for commercial recreation in the Bow Valley will have significant impacts on congestion and wildlife.

Hoskins pointed out that the primary difference between the 2022 application and the current one is the shift from the Environment and Protected Areas process to the All-Seasons Resort Act. She expressed concern that little has changed in the proposal since it was previously rejected, raising questions about the purpose of protected areas that can be removed for development on landscapes deemed inappropriate four years ago. CPAWS feels more information should be available, noting that the act requires applications to outline plans for the next 99 years.

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Land Use and Mitigation Strategies

Stone Creek Resorts owns roughly 250 hectares of land in the area. According to Dudding, roughly 36 per cent of this land will be developed, while 39 per cent is committed to the lower and upper Silvertip wildlife corridors. The company stated they have undertaken studies to analyze corridor function, habitat patches, and connectivity, including species-specific assessments to address environmental concerns.

Dudding added that the company has used previous public feedback to mitigate concerns regarding impacts on wildlife, the environment, and transportation. The development plan notes that the gondola has been planned within a landscape where the protection of wildlife habitat, ecological connectivity, and responsible recreation are fundamental considerations. This structured approach attempts to balance the economic benefits of the gondola with the preservation of the natural ecosystem that defines the Canmore region.