Virginia Hicks, Canada's new Silver Cross mother, will lay a wreath on Remembrance Day after four soldiers died in a Wainwright training fire, recalling her own daughter's 2002 training death.

Virginia Hicks, chosen by the Royal Canadian Legion in June as Canada's Silver Cross mother, will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday.

She represents Canadian mothers whose children died in military service. This year's Remembrance Day comes after a deadly training accident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta last month. Four soldiers were killed when strong winds suddenly swept up a grass fire and carried it across the training range. They were Sgt.

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Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask. , Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver and Pte.

Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C. As of Nov. 4, 14 of the burn-injured personnel had been released from hospital while 25 remained hospitalized, according to the Department of National Defence. The incident is now subject to three separate investigations. Hicks said she was shocked to learn of the fire, which claimed four lives and injured dozens more during a training exercise last month.

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Virginia Hicks Remembers Daughter Mariebeth Short

She told The Canadian Press that watching the news with her husband brought back her own loss. Her daughter, Mariebeth Short, a sapper in a combat engineer regiment, died 24 years ago in a military training accident. Hicks, who lives in Frankford, Ont. , described the feeling as overwhelming.

She said it was like someone had poured cold water over them, thinking not again, and with such numbers. She said she can feel the heartbreak of the parents and knows what they are going through. She added that many Canadians do not understand that the grief is the same when tragedy strikes during peacetime.

She explained that when someone dies in a theatre like Kandahar, Kabul, Bosnia or Latvia, everyone is very sad because they died away from loved ones in a different country. But when someone is in Canada training and dies in training, she said that is just as important because they are preparing to go to those places where the government put the nation's name on the line. Her daughter, Sapper Mariebeth Short, was four foot eleven and about 95 pounds.

Details of Sapper Mariebeth Short Military Service

She was 22 when she died and would have turned 46 in January. Hicks described her as smart, funny and extremely confident, a spirited personality who relished surprising those who underestimated her. She said you could never give her a task she would not complete, no matter how long it took, and anyone who worked with her gave her full credit after first assuming she could not do the hard jobs.

Short joined the forces in 2000, wanting to see the world and find a career she could be proud of. She came from four generations of military service, and both her parents served. Hicks had served for more than ten years when her daughter died. On Sept. 23, 2002, Short called her mother at work, excited because she was first on the list to drive the light armoured vehicle during training.

Just before the accident, Short switched positions with another combat engineer so she could stand outside the gunner's hatch to watch. As the vehicle came down a hill, its tires caught in an old trench. The front left wheel assembly snapped off, causing the vehicle to roll over twice. Hicks and her husband Brian had just moved into a new home in Halifax.

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Brian was outside finishing odd jobs around 7 p.m. when a vehicle with military plates pulled into the driveway, and he recognized the padre from his collar badges. Within 24 hours, the grieving couple was on a plane to Ottawa and headed to CFB Petawawa. It took just over a year after the accident for the family to learn the official investigation findings. That news came on Nov. 11, 2003, a day before Hicks was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan.

Factory Defect Identified in Vehicle Accident Investigation

It took many more months to obtain the accident reports, which concluded the vehicle's front wheel assembly had a substandard weld. The finding changed Hicks's view, she said, because it was not the fault of anyone involved in the training but was caused by someone on the factory floor. The family tried to sue the manufacturer, but the company declared bankruptcy, and she never got closure. Every year, Hicks visits the site where the accident happened.

She said the Canadian Armed Forces allowed the family back into the regimental buildings and to the monument created for fallen members. For her, the military was more supportive than the manufacturer, and there was never any apology from the company. She said there was never any I'm sorry, highlighting the contrast in support for grieving families.

The military has been accused of being too slow to release details about the Wainwright incident, which is under three separate investigations as of November. Hicks has voiced concerns about the pace of information. She emphasized that the grief experienced by families when a service member dies during peacetime training is just as significant as when a soldier dies in a theatre of war.

Virginia Hicks Urges Patience for Wainwright Investigation

Her message to those affected by the Wainwright tragedy is to hold tight and be patient, as difficult as that can be after a catastrophe. She said the military will find out what happened and why, and urged allowing time for the investigation so there are no rumours or innuendoes. Let them do their job, she said, adding they are good at their job.

As Remembrance Day approaches, Hicks continues to honour military families through her role as Silver Cross mother. The ceremonies will serve as a focal point for national reflection on the costs of service, both in conflict and in preparation. Her story bridges past tragedies and current events, urging the public to recognize the consistent grief borne by those who lost loved ones in uniform.