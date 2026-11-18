Silk Road Tea launches a special blend to raise funds for the restoration of Tam Kung Temple, the oldest Chinese temple in Canada, following significant fire damage in Victoria.

Silk Road Tea in Victoria's Chinatown has launched a fundraising initiative to support the restoration of Tam Kung Temple, a national historic site that suffered significant damage from a fire on June 15. The temple, established in 1876, holds the distinction of being the oldest Chinese temple in Canada. To commemorate the landmark's 150th anniversary and offset the substantial costs of rebuilding, the store is selling a specialty blend named Tam Kung Temple tea. Store owner Daniela Cubelic confirmed that all net proceeds from the sales will be directed entirely to the temple project.

Restoration Challenges and Timeline

Tam Kung Temple is currently closed to the public while volunteers and contractors assess the extent of the destruction. Gayle Nye, the temple's volunteer coordinator, disclosed that the building suffered extensive contamination with asbestos during the blaze. This hazardous material requires professional remediation before any structural repairs can begin. Nye indicated that new flooring and interior walls must be installed throughout the damaged areas, a process that will take a minimum of one year to complete.

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The fire destroyed various textiles and furniture within the sanctuary, leaving the interior in need of complete renovation. Despite the widespread damage, a statue of Tam Kung, the deity for whom the temple is named, emerged from the flames unmarked by smoke or soot. This survival has been interpreted by locals as a powerful symbol of resilience and renewal. The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to current investigations by local authorities.

Community Leaders and Historical Ties

Daniela Cubelic, who owns Silk Road Tea, emphasized the cultural significance of the site to the broader community. She described the temple as a beautiful sanctuary that welcomes visitors of all cultures, highlighting its role as a living piece of history. Cubelic noted that the temple offers a unique sense of sanctity and serenity, providing a vital respite for locals in difficult times. Her efforts to organize the tea sale reflect a deep commitment to preserving this shared heritage for future generations.

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Gayle Nye, who serves as the volunteer coordinator, holds a direct lineage to the temple's origins. She is the great-great-granddaughter of Ngai Sze, the Chinese immigrant who founded the temple in the 1860s. Nye expressed optimism about the building's future, stating that the structure will be rebuilt and remain a landmark for generations to come. Her connection to Ngai Sze underscores the multi-generational impact of the site on the local Asian Canadian community.

Personal Connections and Future Hopes

Kelly Low, another great-great-granddaughter of founder Ngai Sze, recently discovered her personal family ties to the landmark. While reviewing her father's old photographs, she identified an image of her grandmother alongside her grandfather, recognizing the pose in a known portrait of Ngai Sze. This discovery linked her directly to the immigrant who arrived in Victoria in the 1860s with the vision of creating a home for Tam Kung.

On Wednesday morning, Kelly Low joined Daniela Cubelic for a cup of the newly launched Tam Kung Temple tea. Both women expressed gratitude for the temple's enduring legacy and shared hope for its eventual reopening. Low viewed the intact statue of the deity as a central symbol of rebirth, bringing the community together through feelings of hope. The temple, located on the top floor of the Yen Wo Society building, remains a focal point for cultural preservation and community solidarity in Victoria.