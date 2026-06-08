Sidney's Tactile Pads Installed Incorrectly, Putting Pedestrians at Risk

The installation of six bright yellow tactile pads at the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Highway 17 in Sidney has been marred by mistakes, with three of the pads directing pedestrians into traffic. Disability advocate Vanessa Pettinger and Sidney resident Barbara Fallot are speaking out about the issue, which they say affects not just those with accessibility issues but the entire community.

In March, six bright yellow tactile pads were installed at the east side of the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Highway 17 in Sidney . The pads are designed to help people in the blind and low-vision community navigate intersections safely.

However, three of the six pads were installed incorrectly, which could direct those who rely on them into traffic. One pad points pedestrians toward stopped traffic on the east side of Beacon Avenue.

In contrast, the other pads guide pedestrians toward highway traffic running parallel to the crosswalk. Disability advocate Vanessa Pettinger says the situation is petrifying for those who rely on the pads, and to know she could be going into the middle of the intersection is frightening. Pettinger was involved in a car crash in 2017 that damaged her optic nerve. While she remains confident in many aspects of her life, leaving home on her own is still a challenge.

She has to have a sighted guide, or use the HandyDART or a cab, and have someone meet her on the other side, as the sidewalks and crosswalks are all different. After realizing the pads had been installed incorrectly, the issue was brought to the attention of Sidney's engineering department. The intersection is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, but advocates haven't heard from anyone since the concern was first raised in April.

Sidney resident Barbara Fallot is disappointed by what she sees as a lack of accountability from the ministry. The response she received when she inquired about the pads indicated that they were intended to be anti-slip, but the question of why they were misaligned during installation remains unanswered. Pettinger wants the community to understand that these types of mistakes affect everyone and not just those who face accessibility issues.

She believes that if everyone can collaborate and make it work for everybody, it's the most important thing





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Sidney Tactile Pads Accessibility Issues Disability Advocate Ministry Of Transportation And Transit

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