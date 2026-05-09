Sidney Morin Scores Key Goals, Minnesota Frost Force Game 5 Versus Montreal Victoire

Morin Amid a tense and tight contest, Morin proved to be the decisive factor contributing to Minnesota Frost's emphatic 3-1 win over Montreal Victoire in Game 4 of their first-round series. His three critical goals in the third period changed the complexion of the match and put Minnesota Frost just one victory away from climbing out of the series.

It all comes down to one. Sidney Morin scored two goals in the third period and Maddie Rooney stopped 29 shots as the Minnesota Frost defeated the Montreal Victoire 3-1 in Game 4 of their first-round series Friday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 this Monday.

Sidney Morin Forces Game 5. While Rooney earned the 10th playoff win of her PWHL career, Montreal’s Ann-Renee Desbiens made 28 saves in a losing effort. Kelly Pannek scored an empty netter and added an assist for Minnesota, and she now has four points in the series. Victoire defender Nicole Gosling had a team-high 23:48 of ice time while Morin led all Frost skaters with 24:44.

The two teams exchanged scoring chances through the first and second period, but remained scoreless through 40. But one minute into the third, Maureen Murphy scored her first of the series after burying a loose puck from a Hayley Scamurra wraparound to make it 1-0 Victoire. Midway through the third period, Morin took a pass from Britta Curl-Salemme and fired a puck with eyes from above the faceoff circle through traffic and beat Desbiens to tie the game 1-1.

Just four minutes later, from a spot about a foot to the right of where Morin she scored earlier, Morin got a second shot past Desbiens to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Pannek scored to make it 3-1, and the Frost evened things up with the Victoire, sending this series back to Montreal. Puck drop is Monday night at Place Bell in Laval, Que





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