Sidney Crosby takes sole possession of 6th place on NHL scoring list in Penguins' 5-2 win over Kings

Sidney Crosby moved into sixth place on the NHL's career scoring list with two goals in the Penguins' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The 39-year-old Crosby broke a tie with Marcel Dionne.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored two goals, including a late empty-net goal, to help the Penguins snap their four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Crosby Moves Up NHL Scoring List

Crosby, 39, took sole possession of sixth place on the NHL's career scoring list with his 1,772nd point when Evgeni Malkin's one-timer deflected in off him in the second period. Crosby added a diving face-first goal to tip it home after being set up by Erik Karlsson's backhand pass.

Also read Sidney Crosby Overtakes Marcel Dionne for Sixth Place on NHL All-Time Points List

Tommy Novak got two goals in the first six minutes, and Egor Chinakhov also scored for the Penguins, who moved Crosby and Malkin onto their top line before the game to spark their struggling lineup. Sergei Murashov made 26 saves as Pittsburgh opened a three-game California trip with just its third win in 11 games. The 40-year-old Malkin, who played a key role in helping Crosby get points, also played a game-high 26:11 of ice time.

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The Penguins' power play, which converted twice, played a key role in the outcome of the game. Cory Terry scored an empty-net goal for the Penguins after he and Crosby combined on a faceoff win in the Kings' end. Corey Perry scored midway through the first when Mikey Anderson's high shot from the end boards ricocheted down toward the crease, where he slapped it out of mid-air for the second goal of his 22nd NHL season.

Chinakhov added a power-play goal late in the first, but Laferriere scored on a power play early in the second to cut the deficit. Artemi Panarin was initially credited with a tying rebound goal, but the goal was disallowed due to offside on the zone entry. Sergei Murashov made 26 saves for the Penguins, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 14 shots for Los Angeles. The Penguins have 10 games remaining in the month, with five of them coming on the road.

Penguins Boost Metropolitan Division Standing

The win was a much-needed boost for a Penguins team that had lost four straight, dating back to their previous game on October 30 against the New York Islanders. After the game, Crosby praised his teammates for their effort and dedication. The victory moves the Penguins into seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 18 points, two points behind the Islanders.

With the loss, the Kings fall to 9-6-2 on the season, four games behind the Washington Capitals for first place in the division. The Kings are scheduled to face off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in their next matchup. Crosby also expressed his gratitude towards the Penguins' front office and staff for their continued support.

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Penguins Face Tough Upcoming Schedule

The Penguins have a tough road ahead of them, with eight of their next 10 games coming against teams currently ranked in the top five of their respective divisions. The Penguins' next matchup is against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at home, where they will look to build on this momentum. The team will need to be on their game, as the Coyotes are currently on a five-game winning streak.

After the Coyotes game, the Penguins will face the Coyotes again later in the month at home.