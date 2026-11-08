Sidney Crosby Overtakes Marcel Dionne for Sixth Place on NHL All-Time Points List

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored twice to pass Marcel Dionne, moving into sixth place on the NHL all-time points list. He now needs 26 points to surpass Ron Francis.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby secured a historic milestone in the NHL by moving into sole possession of sixth place on the league's all-time points list. The achievement occurred during a recent game against the Los Angeles Kings, where Crosby's performance directly altered the historical standings. By adding two crucial goals to his career total, the 39-year-old center officially passed Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne.

Crosby Passes Marcel Dionne With Two Goals

Sidney Crosby reached the 1,772nd point of his illustrious career in the second period of the matchup. He accomplished this by deflecting a puck past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper to score one of his two goals in the game. This specific goal marked the moment he eclipsed Marcel Dionne's long-standing record, securing the sixth spot on the all-time list.

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Crosby sealed the victory for Pittsburgh with an empty-net goal later in the contest. This win contributed to his current season statistics, where he has recorded six goals and six assists for a total of 12 points across 17 games played this season. The performance underscores his continued high-level production despite being in his 21st NHL season.

Career Statistics and Consistency Record

Throughout 1,420 career regular-season games, Sidney Crosby has accumulated 654 goals and 1,107 assists. This combination totals 1,761 points prior to the recent game against the Los Angeles Kings. His consistency is remarkable, as he has averaged more than a point-per-game in every single season of his professional career.

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The captain has demonstrated elite offensive output over multiple decades. He has hit the 100-point mark in six different seasons and recorded at least 50 assists in a season 12 times. Additionally, Crosby has broken the 100-point barrier six times and reached the 30-goal mark 13 times. These statistics highlight his sustained excellence at the highest level of professional hockey.

Next Target is Ron Francis for Fifth Place

With his status as the sixth all-time leading scorer now confirmed, Sidney Crosby has set his sights on the next historical milestone. He currently needs 26 points to surpass Hall of Famer Ron Francis for fifth place on the all-time list. Ron Francis currently holds the fifth spot, with Sidney Crosby trailing him by that specific margin.

The path to Ron Francis requires continued high-level performance from Crosby. Given his track record of averaging over a point per game, the gap of 26 points is a manageable target. However, it demands sustained effort over the remainder of the current season and potentially into future campaigns to achieve the fourth milestone of his career scoring records.

Playoff Success and Major Individual Awards

Sidney Crosby's legacy is not defined by regular-season points alone. He has played 186 career playoff games, contributing 72 goals and 134 assists for 206 points. His leadership was pivotal in guiding the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017. The team also reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 under his captaincy.

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Individual accolades further validate his status as one of the greatest players in history. Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in both 2016 and 2017. He has twice won the Hart Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award. These honors reflect his dominance across multiple dimensions of the game throughout his 21-season tenure.