Shreeya and Sakshi Shenoy Lead Calgary Food Drive

Sisters Shreeya and Sakshi Shenoy launched Giving Forward Canada to support the Ranchlands Food Pantry in Calgary, aiming to raise $10,000 for holiday hampers.

Two Calgary students, Shreeya Shenoy and Sakshi Shenoy, have launched a charitable initiative called Giving Forward Canada to ensure the Ranchlands Food Pantry meets its food requirements for the upcoming holiday season. The sisters, who are Grade 11 and Grade 7 students respectively at FFCA North High School and FFCA North Middle School, initiated the campaign to provide essential support to their local community. Their primary goal is to raise $5,000 by this coming Sunday and $10,000 by December 1, having already secured more than $2,800 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Initiative Launch and Financial Goals

The Giving Forward Canada venture began with the sisters contributing their own money, each adding $250 of personal cash to the initial fund. This effort marks the first fundraising campaign for their new philanthropic organization, which was created to address immediate local needs. The Ranchlands Food Pantry operates through the Ranchlands Community Association and relies heavily on financial donations and non-perishable food contributions from community members and local businesses to function.

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The organization partners with the Calgary Amchigele Association to facilitate its operations. Supporters can follow the initiative on Facebook and Instagram or visit the online platform to view the fundraiser details. The community association publicly expressed its gratitude on social media, stating they are honored to be part of the very first campaign for Giving Forward Canada. They emphasized that seeing young people take such initiative to create positive change is amazing and serves as an inspiration for others.

Youth Leadership and Personal Motivation

Shreeya Shenoy, a Grade 11 student, highlighted that many of her peers are unaware of the challenges faced by others in society. She noted that while many teenagers are focused on school extracurriculars and future decisions, some only want to take rather than give back. Shreeya believes it is vital for Giving Forward Canada to be youth-led to demonstrate that young people are compassionate, empathetic, and willing to help those in need despite the resources they already possess.

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Sakshi Shenoy, a Grade 7 student, emphasized that age is not a barrier to making a significant difference in the world. She encouraged her peers to not give up and to keep giving forward to help people and give back to the communities that support them. Both sisters are active members of the cadets, a program that has involved them in many community service initiatives. Their involvement in the cadets played a significant role in inspiring them to start this charitable venture.

Community Impact and Future Ambitions

The immediate impact of the fundraising drive is to provide food hampers to residents in the Ranchlands community who require assistance. The sisters hope to raise enough food and money to make everyone's holiday season worth celebrating. Their efforts aim to support local charitable associations and partner with them to help make communities kinder and stronger together. The campaign is scheduled to conclude its current fundraising phase with the final goal of $10,000 on December 1.

Looking beyond the current campaign, Shreeya Shenoy expressed her hope to work with her sister to continue supporting their community and city in any way possible. They plan to launch campaigns for several other causes and support charities that resonate with their values. This initiative represents just the beginning of their charitable journey, with a focus on fostering a spirit of giving and community support in Calgary.