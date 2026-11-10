Nova Scotia Remembrance Day paid holiday debate continues as province says change not under consideration

Nova Scotia remains the only Atlantic province that does not recognize Remembrance Day as a paid statutory holiday, and the Progressive Conservative government says it is not currently considering the change.

Nova Scotia remains the only Atlantic province that does not recognize Remembrance Day as a paid statutory holiday, and the Progressive Conservative government says it is not currently considering the change.

Three of the four Atlantic provinces treat Nov. 11 as a paid statutory holiday. Nova Scotia is the exception, even as calls grow for Atlantic Canadian provinces to align their policies more closely. Halifax resident Alan Sloan told CTV News that Nova Scotia's military history and large naval presence make it the province that should act. He said the sacrifice of Nova Scotians in the past should be honoured by letting people attend Remembrance Day ceremonies.

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Atlantic Calls For Holiday Alignment

Dalhousie student Owen Huisman agreed. He pointed to the region's naval history and co-ordination between Atlantic provinces, saying alignment only makes sense. Huisman said families are connected across the region and some people have relatives who are veterans in other Atlantic provinces. He said it would be nice for families to get together for Remembrance Day.

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Labour Minister Nolan Young said the government has not looked at adding any statutory holidays to its list. He added the province is always open to looking at new policy. Young said that if the province were to look at statutory holidays, Remembrance Day would certainly be at the top of the list. He said making it a paid holiday would have a major impact on businesses and employers.

Labour Minister Comments On Statutory Holiday

Young said any changes would affect business and would require thorough consultation. He said that consultation would need to include businesses, veterans, their families and industry. The Royal Canadian Legion does not support making changes to Remembrance Day or making it a paid holiday in Nova Scotia. The organization argues that taking part in a ceremony should remain a voluntary decision.

Nujma Bond, national communications and public relations manager with the Royal Canadian Legion, said people should be able to go to a ceremony if they wish. She said the Legion does not necessarily want it to be a holiday where people might decide to do other things. For now, Nova Scotia remains the exception in Atlantic Canada when it comes to recognizing Nov. 11 as a paid holiday. The debate continues as residents, students and veterans' groups weigh in.