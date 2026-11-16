President Donald Trump has commented on allegations that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy, as more than 180,000 people sign a petition demanding his return.

President Donald Trump has commented on the possibility that one of the women former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is accused of having an affair with is a Chinese spy.

The remarks, made on November 16, 2026, come as a petition demanding Huang return to the company has attracted more than 180,000 signatures. Huang left Nvidia after admitting to being unfaithful to Lori, his wife of more than 40 years. Serious questions surround his relationship with a woman reported to be a Chinese spy. Additional reports say Huang had affairs with two Nvidia employees.

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One of those employees has also been the subject of scrutiny in the ongoing reporting. All of these allegations and the broader circumstances deserve a thorough, independent investigation. The board and the law firm leading it, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, should conduct that review. The allegations should not be treated as proven facts.

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Huang Deserves Due Process Amidst Investigation

Huang absolutely deserves due process, and no final conclusions should be drawn before an independent inquiry is complete. Silicon Valley's elite have been demanding Huang's return. Nvidia employees have also taken to X and LinkedIn to voice their support for him. Huang is widely described as a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent.

He helped build Nvidia into one of the world's most important companies, with a market cap that neared $5 trillion earlier this year. His impact on the AI revolution is enormous and will not be forgotten. That legacy is part of why so many people in the technology industry want to see him back at the helm. But being a brilliant CEO does not make you untouchable.

The issue is not just about one man's personal life or his business record. It is about corporate governance, national security, the responsibilities of a CEO, and the standards expected of someone running one of America's most strategically important companies. Nvidia sits at the center of the global AI economy. The Trump administration has moved to block China from indirect access to American AI technology, underscoring the national security stakes for the company.

Corporate Governance And National Security Concerns

Nvidia's board has a responsibility to shareholders, employees, and the country. It does not have a responsibility to Silicon Valley's celebrity CEO culture. Jensen Huang is not bigger than Nvidia. No CEO, no matter how brilliant, should be.

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The petition and the public statements from employees show how much support Huang retains. They also show how much pressure the board faces as it weighs his future. The independent investigation should examine every allegation fully and fairly. Until it is complete, the public should avoid treating any accusation as established fact.

Board Faces Pressure As Investigation Continues

The story continues to develop as Trump's comments add a political dimension to a corporate and national security matter. Nvidia and its board have not announced a final decision on Huang's status.