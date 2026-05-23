Shots fired near White House grounds; journalists seek shelter amid U.S. Secret Service response

This news report details a situation where law enforcement authorities investigated reports of shots fired near the White House grounds, with journalists in the vicinity who sought shelter due to the presence of Secret Service personnel.

Law enforcement authorities responded to reports of shots fired near the White House grounds after journalists in the area heard multiple gunshots and were advised to seek shelter inside the press briefing room due to the presence of U.S. Secret Service officers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the incident location is near where a gunman ambushed two members of the West Virginia National Guard last November. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident, prompting Director Kash Patel of the FBI to confirm that agents were responding to the shots fired.

Social media user Selina Wang, a senior White House correspondent for ABC News, shared a video of herself ducking for cover and filming herself on her phone after allegedly hearing the sounds of gunfire





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