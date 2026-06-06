Shortage of Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Peppers Drives Up Prices and Threatens Culinary Traditions

A shortage of Jamaican Scotch bonnet peppers, caused by extreme weather, pests, and rising demand, is increasing costs and reducing availability for jerk seasoning and hot sauces, impacting farmers and distributors in Jamaica and Canada.

Jamaican Scotch bonnet peppers are currently facing a significant shortage, impacting a key culinary staple in Jamaica and among diaspora communities in Canada and beyond.

The spicy peppers are essential for traditional Jamaican jerk seasoning and a variety of hot sauces, making them central to both home cooking and commercial production. Rising global demand, combined with extreme weather events and poor harvests, has driven up prices and reduced availability. In Jamaica, farmers have struggled with the crop's sensitivity, as it is highly susceptible to pests like thrips and diseases.

Recent hurricanes, including Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and Hurricane Melissa later in the year, have devastated farms, wiping out entire crops. Sheldon Grant and his wife, Shanice Bedward-Grant, operate Nature Inspired Jamaica in St. Catherine Parish; they have experienced only two successful harvests since starting in 2021, with losses due to pests, disease, and hurricanes forcing them to abandon Scotch bonnet cultivation. The situation has been exacerbated by the high cost of production and the lack of resilient farming infrastructure.

In Toronto, distributors like Tamisha Trading report that importing Jamaican Scotch bonnets has become prohibitively expensive, with prices soaring to as high as $5,000 Jamaican dollars per pound (about $44 Canadian) in local markets. It is now cheaper to source peppers from Trinidad and the Dominican Republic, leading to a near disappearance of Jamaican Scotch bonnets from store shelves.

Joannah Grant-Bailey, owner of Caribbean Corner grocery, notes that prices have doubled over the past few years, yet she has maintained stock through long-standing supplier relationships. The scarcity is affecting hot sauce producers, such as Sharna Davidson of Tata Hot Sauce, who found that stored peppers lost their heat, possibly due to greenhouse cultivation. The unique flavor profile of the Scotch bonnet is irreplaceable, creating challenges for manufacturers and raising concerns about the future authenticity of Jamaican cuisine products.

The shortage underscores broader food security issues tied to climate change and economic pressures on small-scale agriculture in the Caribbean





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Scotch Bonnet Peppers Jamaican Jerk Hot Sauce Shortage Climate Change Caribbean Agriculture Food Prices

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