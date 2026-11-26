Canadian shoppers hunting Black Friday deals should watch for tariff gouging on products not subject to new levies, as a weak loonie and trade war raise cross-border shopping costs.

Canadian shoppers hunting for Black Friday deals should watch for tariff gouging, especially on products that are not actually subject to new levies, according to tariff consultant Kyle Peacock of Peacock Tariff Consulting.

He said he has seen many retailers mark up items even in industries where no tariffs apply. As an example, Peacock noted there are no tariffs between Canada and China on televisions, sound systems and similar electronics. When shoppers see higher prices on those goods, Peacock said, they should ask questions and shop around. Black Friday deals are in full swing on both sides of the border.

Also read Best High-End Black Friday Deals: Kitchen Appliances, Skincare, and Electronics

Canadian Dollar And Trade War Hit Deals

But will the deals take a hit amid a sagging Canadian dollar and an ongoing trade war with the U.S.? After U.S. President Donald Trump implemented 50 per cent tariffs on nearly 28 billion dollars worth of Canadian products, Ottawa retaliated with tariffs of its own, matching the levies dollar-for-dollar. Among the items subject to tariffs are some typically sought out during major retail sales events, like smartphones and video game consoles.

Advertisement

Some U.S. goods brought into Canada now face a 15, 25 or 50 per cent surtax on their value for duty. Peacock told CTV News Toronto that the current Black Friday season is likely the last major sales event before broader price increases tied to shipping and labour costs feed into the holiday season and the first half of 2026. He advised consumers with major purchases to make them now.

Many companies front-loaded imports to beat new tariffs taking effect Jan. 1, he said, leaving warehouses full and forcing inventory into stores. He noted many companies tried to beat the new tariffs, straining supply chains between companies and ports. Everything in North America has warehouses full, with goods moved to stores. Canadians heading south for deals may find the trip less rewarding than in past years.

Weak Currency Reduces Shopping Value

Retail analyst Bruce Winder pointed to the weak Canadian dollar, which at the time of writing stood at about 1.42 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar. He said shoppers will not get as much value for their money. While border communities such as Buffalo may still offer some good deals, Winder said Canadians should calculate whether the savings justify the trip.

He also warned that declaring items at the border can trigger a duty bill depending on how long they have been away. According to the Canada Border Services Agency, travellers returning after less than 24 hours must pay regular duties and taxes on goods brought back. Those away more than 24 hours can claim goods worth up to 200 Canadian dollars, rising to 800 Canadian dollars after 48 hours. There are exceptions to the surtax.

Advertisement

The CBSA says returning goods made in the U.S. and previously imported into Canada and duty-paid may be exempt. Goods classified under Chapters 98 and 99 of the Customs Tariff are also exempt, covering duty-free or reduced duties based on who is importing and how items will be used, including goods acquired abroad for personal use or as souvenirs. Some household items face steeper costs ahead.

Rising Tariffs Pressure Home Goods Shoppers

Canadian counter-tariffs on certain upholstered furniture are scheduled to rise to as much as 30 per cent by 2027, while tariffs on kitchen cabinets and vanities are set to climb to 50 per cent. Those increases add pressure on shoppers planning larger purchases for home renovations. For budget-conscious consumers, Winder suggested using AI shopping assistants, such as Amazon's tool, to check a year of pricing history and judge whether a deal is strong or lukewarm.

He said these chatbots can also help shoppers find substitutes for American products by researching what other retailers offer. However, Winder cautioned that AI agents should not be relied on alone because their data may not be fully accurate, and additional research is still necessary. The broader retail picture is also shifting. CTV's Heather Senoran reported on whether shoppers will stick to basics or fill their carts this Black Friday.

Peacock said total tariff costs have not yet been fully passed on to consumers, making this season unusual. He described it as the last major event before inflation from shipping and labour costs spreads across the board. With warehouses full and inventory pushed to stores, retailers may offer deals, but experts say buyers should compare prices carefully and question any increase that tariffs do not explain.

When shoppers see retailers marking up TVs that tariffs have not been applied to, Peacock said, that is where they should ask questions and shop around.