Retail sales increased 0.2% in October, down from a revised 0.8% gain in September, as high prices led shoppers to slow spending. Gas station sales rose 1.5%, while furniture and clothing stores saw declines.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, down from a revised 0.8% gain in September, according to the Commerce Department's report released Tuesday. Excluding business at gas stations, retail sales were up 0.1%.

The data offers only a snapshot of consumer spending and doesn't include activities like travel and hotel stays. But the lone services category - restaurants - registered a 0.2% increase. Oil prices have been volatile with the flow of exports from the Middle East rising. Sales at gas stations rose 1.5% last month; in September, that figure spiked 30.3% compared with the previous month, according to the Commerce Department's report.

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The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell again to $3.78 per gallon Tuesday, according to motor club AAA, down 12% from last month at this time. That is still well above the price Americans were paying at this time last year, when a gallon was closer to $3. Spending was mixed across different merchandising areas, according to the Commerce Department report.

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Business at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 2.3%, while clothing and accessories stores had a 0.7% decline. Business at online retailers rose 1.2%, according to the report. High prices have led to caution among shoppers. The report shows consumers are being selective about where they spend their money as inflation remains a concern.

Consumer Spending Slows Amid Higher Costs

The October increase follows a stronger September, when sales rose 0.8%. The slowdown suggests consumers may be pulling back as they face higher costs for everyday items. The Federal Reserve has been monitoring consumer spending as it adjusts interest rates. Retail sales are a key indicator of economic health, and the modest October gain could influence future policy decisions.

Gas prices have been a major factor in overall retail sales. The 1.5% increase at gas stations in October came after a dramatic 30.3% spike in September, which reflected rising oil costs. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $3.78, but that is still significantly higher than a year ago, when prices were around $3 per gallon. This has put pressure on household budgets.

Online retailers saw a 1.2% increase in business, continuing a trend of consumers shifting to e-commerce. Meanwhile, traditional brick-and-mortar stores in categories like furniture and clothing struggled. Furniture and home furnishings stores experienced a 2.3% decline, while clothing and accessories stores saw a 0.7% drop. These declines suggest consumers are cutting back on discretionary items.

Gas Prices And Retail Sales Trends

The Commerce Department report is released monthly and provides insight into consumer spending patterns. It is closely watched by economists and investors. Restaurants were the only services category included in the report, showing a 0.2% increase. Services spending has been more resilient than goods spending in recent months.

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The report does not include travel and hotel stays, which are significant parts of consumer spending. This means the overall picture of consumer activity is incomplete. The October sales figures come amid broader economic uncertainty. Inflation has been easing but remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

The Fed has raised interest rates multiple times to combat inflation. Higher rates can slow spending by making borrowing more expensive. Retailers are heading into the holiday season with caution. Many have offered discounts to attract shoppers, but consumers remain price-sensitive.

Retailers Prepare For Holiday Season

The 0.2% overall increase in retail sales was driven partly by gas station sales. Excluding gas stations, sales rose just 0.1%. This suggests that underlying consumer demand may be weaker than the headline number indicates. Consumers are spending more on necessities like gas but cutting back elsewhere.

The average gas price of $3.78 per gallon is down 12% from last month but still up compared to last year. This volatility in energy prices complicates the economic outlook. Economists will continue to monitor retail sales in the coming months to see if the slowdown persists. The holiday shopping season will be a key test for retailers.

For now, the October report shows a consumer who is cautious and selective, prioritizing essential spending over discretionary purchases. This could have implications for economic growth in the fourth quarter.