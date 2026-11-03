Shopify reports US$462M Q3 net income, revenue up over 30 per cent

Shopify Inc. reported third-quarter net income of US$462 million, up from US$264 million a year earlier, as revenue rose more than 30 per cent to US$3.74 billion. The Ottawa-based company expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate year over year.

Shopify Inc. reported US$462 million in third-quarter net income, up from US$264 million in the same quarter last year, as revenue rose more than 30 per cent.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company keeps its books in U.S. dollars. The profit amounted to 36 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compares with a profit of 20 cents US per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Shopify says its profit amounted to 49 cents US per diluted share in its latest quarter.

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Shopify Revenue Increases More Than 30 Per Cent

That was up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents US per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$3.74 billion, up from US$2.84 billion in the same quarter last year. The results reflect continued growth in both subscription and merchant solutions. The results included US$836 million in subscription solutions revenue, up from US$699 million a year ago.

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Merchant solutions revenue totalled US$2.91 billion, up from US$2.15 billion in the same quarter last year. In its outlook for its fourth quarter, Shopify says it expects revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis. The fourth-quarter outlook points to continued double-digit percentage growth. Investors and analysts track Shopify's adjusted earnings per share and revenue growth as key measures of the company's performance.

The latest quarter showed gains on both measures. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SHOP. Companies in this story include (TSX:SHOP). The report was released Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with the news first reported at 8:23 a.m. EST by BNN Bloomberg, Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Shopify Fourth Quarter Outlook Points to Growth

Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke spoke at the 2026 Toronto Tech Week Homecoming conference in Toronto on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The Canadian Press file photo by Sammy Kogan accompanied coverage of the event. Shopify's third-quarter results reflect continued growth in both subscription and merchant solutions. The increase in net income and adjusted profit came alongside the rise in revenue.

The quarter ended Sept. 30, and the results covered that three-month period. Shopify reported the figures in U.S. dollars, consistent with its practice of keeping its books in that currency.