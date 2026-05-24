Shooting outside White House kills suspect, injures bystander

A shooting occurred outside the White House on Saturday, resulting in the death of a suspect who pulled out a gun and began firing at security checkpoint. A bystander was also injured and the Secret Service said none of its officers were injured. President Donald Trump was not impacted. This is the third incidence of gunfire in the vicinity of President Trump in the past month.

A person who opened fire on a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It was the third incidence of gunfire in the vicinity of President Donald Trump in the past month. The law enforcement agency said in a preliminary statement that the person in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag shortly after 6 p.m. ET and began firing. The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, said a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. A bystander was also struck on Saturday, but a law enforcement official said it wasn’t clear whether that person was struck by the suspect’s initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

None of its officers were injured, and that Trump — who was at the White House at the time — was not impacted. Journalists working at the White House on Saturday evening reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room. The U.S. Secret Service said officers were responding to shots fired and the FBI was working the scene.

Evidence of the shooting was visible on a sidewalk just outside the White House complex, where yellow crime scene tape snaked across the pavement and dozens of orange evidence markers were placed on the ground. Medical material, including what appeared to be purple surgical gloves and kits typically used by emergency medical personnel, were also seen





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White House Shooting Suspect Killed FBI President Trump Security Checkpoint

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