Shohei Ohtani's Mixed Performance in Loss to Pirates

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, had a mixed performance in a 9-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed a season-high three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings, but also had a 1-for-5 performance at the plate that included a homer and a walk-off two-run slam in the ninth inning.

By the standard of any other MLB player, Shohei Ohtani did something amazing on Wednesday. By his own standard, it was a an up-and-down performance in a 9-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates .

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher allowed a season-high three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work on Wednesday, in his worst start of the season by surface numbers. That balloons his ERA all the way up to 1.06, which would still be the best in MLB if he qualified for the ERA title.

He would have qualified for the title had he got one more out, but the Pirates chased him in the seventh inning with a walk by Tyler Callihan, single by Jake Mangum and double by Brandon Lowe. Ohtani exited after 102 pitches. It was still a quality start, to go with a 1-for-5 performance at the plate that included a homer and deserved one more.

Ohtani connected on a two-run slam in the ninth inning to pull the Dodgers within a run. That was Ohtani’s 12th homer of the season. He would have left the game with 13 had it not been for the glove of Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates left fielder robbed him of a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to maintain a scoreless tie.

Reynolds' catch didn't keep the Dodgers off the board for long, as Max Muncy doubled in Freddie Freeman one inning later to make it 1-0 Los Angeles. Kyle Tucker followed with a single for another run, but the Pirates responded in the bottom of the inning Tyler Callihan solo shot to cut the deficit back to one run.

Ryan Ward seemingly broke the game open with his first career grand slam in the sixth inning, but the Pirates erased the five-run deficit and then some with rallies in the seventh and eighth innings totaling eight runs. In case you thought calling Ohtani's effort his worst start of the season was hyperbole, here is the full list of starts he's made this season.

Before Wednesday, he hadn't allowed more than two runs in a start all season, and the only time he allowed two was when he went seven innings. Obviously, all of this is grading Ohtani on a harsh rubric, and it's basically inevitable that a starting pitcher's ERA will eventually go above 1.00.

Ohtani's numbers still add up to one of the best pitchers in baseball right now, in addition to a bat that entered Wednesday leading the NL in OPS at .938. Ohtani is well on his way to his fifth career MVP award. As far as a first career Cy Young, he has the third best odds in the NL at +375, behind only Cristopher Sanchez (+140) and Jacob Misiorowski (+165)





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