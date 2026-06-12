Shohei Ohtani Expected to Be Fine After Proactive Removal from Dodgers Game

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says concern for Shohei Ohtani is low after the two-way star was pulled due to knee discomfort during a win over the Pirates. Ohtani remains a top MVP and Cy Young candidate.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to be fine after being unexpectedly removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers ' game on Thursday. The two-way star was pulled in the seventh inning of an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for him in the leadoff spot.

Earlier, starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski left the game due to a right hamstring contusion. Ohtani has a known injury history with his knee, having undergone surgery in 2019 for a bipartite patella that ended his season. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained that Ohtani felt discomfort in his knee/hamstring area after attempting to steal a base on a foul ball, prompting a "proactive" decision to remove him.

Roberts stated his concern was "not high" and expressed confidence that Ohtani would be in the lineup on Friday. An injury to Ohtani would have been a significant setback for the Dodgers, even though they hold a comfortable lead in the NL West. Ohtani is the leading candidate for his fifth MVP award and is also in the conversation for his first Cy Young Award. As of Thursday, he tops the National League in OPS (.962) and on-base percentage (.421).

His 1.06 ERA would lead all of MLB if he qualified for the ERA title, though he fell one out short of the required innings on Wednesday





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Update MVP Race Cy Young NL West

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shohei Ohtani robbed of HR by Pirates LF Bryan Reynolds, allows 3 ER in worst start of seasonOhtani's ERA ballooned all the way to... 1.06.

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's Mixed Performance in Loss to PiratesShohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, had a mixed performance in a 9-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed a season-high three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings, but also had a 1-for-5 performance at the plate that included a homer and a walk-off two-run slam in the ninth inning.

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani, with worst pitching start of the season, sees ERA rise to still-minuscule 1.06 amid Cy Young pushOhtani the pitcher has been so utterly dominant this season that any blip is cause for additional scrutiny.

Read more »

Ohtani rues non-challenge as Dodgers blow five-run lead to PiratesShohei Ohtani cruised through the first six innings Wednesday before things unraveled in the seventh, including a missed ABS challenge that helped the Pirates rally and set the stage for a 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Read more »