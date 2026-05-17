The article discusses the disappointing performances of several renowned filmmakers at Cannes, contrasting them with the success of James Gray's 'Vin Diesel' and its successful premiere.

It took a tense gunfight, a surprise appearance by Guy "Flavortown" Fieri and a polarizing Scarlett Johansson performance to shake Cannes awake after a string of sleepy disappointments and head-scratchers.

Going into the film festival's opening weekend, critics and industry players were starting to nervously dart their eyes all over town, everyone wondering aloud whether Cannes had lost its auteur touch. The sun was shining and the stars were out - or at least, such top European names as Vincent Cassel and Sandra Hüller - but one master filmmaker after another was falling flat on their face, if not offering outright stinkers.

However, instead offers audiences an overflowing bucket of dramatic slop. The tepid applause that greeted the film's world premiere inside the massive Palais theatre was incredible to witness in its awkwardness.

Meanwhile, Hirokazu Kore-eda's sappy sci-fi melodrama has much to admire, including standout performances from Hüller and August Diehl, its barely-feature-length run time gives the impression of a missed opportunity.

And though I sunk deeply into the pleasures and sheer optimism of "So", late Saturday night, all eyes turned toward one of the only two U.S. films playing the festival's official competition program: James Gray's Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious family steal the spotlight at Cannes The new movie also boasted the biggest Hollywood firepower of the entire festival: Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the last two stars staging a kind of had been acquired for U.S. distribution shortly before the festival began by Neon, the Cannes-crazy tastemakers whose films have won the past six Palmes d'Or. Sweet made-in-America relief had finally washed up on the shores of the French Riviera!

To be an operatic masterwork, the 1980s-set crime drama feels like the best film that Gray might have made a decade and a half ago. The movie, which follows two Jewish brothers (Driver and Teller) as they get themselves into a heap of trouble with Russian gangsters in Queens, is beautifully shot, gritty, and warm and inviting in a way that hearkens back to such classic NYC thrillers as And the performances simmer till they explode, even if Johansson's turn as the world's most beautifully frumpy housewife is either brilliant or wildly unhinged.

I fall into the former camp, but there was fierce debate on the streets afterward. Overall, though, there just isn't the kind of deep thematic richness that Gray specializes in - perhaps the film moves too fast, or the mechanics of the plot (which revolve around one exceptionally stupid decision by Teller's character) are too rickety.

But, clearly seeking some kind of cinematic salvation, the Cannes audience loved every minute, awarding it an extended standing ovation and plenty of hoots for the high-wattage cast, even though Johansson was MIA. (Gray tried, and failed, to FaceTime the actress on his iPhone while the closing credits rolled. ).

Meanwhile, Guy Fieri, the bleach-blond bro-chef who inexplicably walked the premiere's red carpet. Is Fieri a buddy of Gray's? Was he catering the afterparty with unholy and certainly un-Kosher spins on traditional Jewish cuisine? Is he a secret cinephile?

Maybe Cannes has all the America it needs, after all. Categories: Fil





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Cannes Film Festival Film Festival Disappointment Vin Diesel James Gray Guy Fieri Scarlett Johansson Hirokazu Kore-Eda Hirokazu Kore-Eda Film Vin Diesel Film

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