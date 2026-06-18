Ships Resume Transit Through Strait of Hormuz After 110-Day Standstill

Major shipping companies have begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, ending a 110-day closure that sparked a global energy crisis. While the main route remains mined, ships are using alternative northern and southern corridors.

In a significant development after a prolonged maritime standoff, ships owned by major international companies have resumed transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz, according to a media briefing by Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd's List .

This marks the first time in 110 days that such vessels have navigated the strait since they were effectively marooned there following its closure in February. The strait serves as a vital conduit for global oil and natural gas shipments, and its prolonged shutdown had triggered a historic energy crisis, disrupting supply chains and raising concerns about energy security worldwide.

The reopening, albeit partial, offers a cautious relief to markets and shipping firms that have faced mounting pressure due to the impasse. While specific data on the number of ships that have passed through as of Thursday was not disclosed, Lloyd's List confirmed that tankers operated by several major shipowners-including Grimaldi Group, Cosco, Knutsen, and NYK-have successfully transited.

Additionally, two Iran-flagged crude oil tankers owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company, which are under international sanctions, have also entered the strait. Phillip Belcher, marine director of Intertanko, a global trade association for independent tanker owners, provided further clarity, noting that the main central route of the Strait of Hormuz remains officially closed and is still littered with an estimated 80 naval mines that require clearance.

However, vessels have been utilizing alternative pathways: the narrower northern route, which passes through Iranian territorial waters, and the southern route, which runs along Omani waters. These secondary passages, while functional, present navigational and political challenges, as they involve complex maritime boundaries and potential jurisdictional risks. Lloyd's List projects that approximately 550 merchant vessels are currently positioned to exit the Persian Gulf, encompassing a diverse fleet: 160 tankers, 200 bulk carriers, 60 container ships, and 10 vehicle carriers.

The gradual resumption of traffic through these routes is expected to alleviate some of the backlog that accumulated during the shutdown, but the situation remains fragile. The clearance of mines from the central channel is a prerequisite for restoring full, unimpeded navigation, and international efforts to address this are likely ongoing.

The reopening, even if limited, underscores a de-escalation in the tensions that led to the closure and may help stabilize global energy markets, though careful monitoring will be necessary to ensure safe passage and prevent further disruptions





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Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Oil Tankers Energy Crisis Lloyd's List Maritime Passage Mine Clearance Grimaldi Group Cosco NYK Intertanko Persian Gulf Sanctions NITC

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