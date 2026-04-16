Shifting Tides: Congress Shows Growing Opposition to U.S. Arms for Israel

A significant number of Democratic senators voted against U.S. military aid shipments to Israel, marking a notable shift in congressional sentiment and reflecting increasing public frustration with U.S.-Israeli policy.

While Washington focuses on economic statistics and financial maneuvering by the wealthy, ordinary Americans are grappling with the tangible effects of escalating costs and unexpected instability. HuffPost highlights the realities of the economy – the one that directly affects everyday lives. A significant 40 Democratic and allied senators cast votes against a shipment of American-made bulldozers intended for Israel on Wednesday.

Following this, 36 senators voted in opposition to the transfer of bombs to Israel. Collectively, these votes represent the most substantial congressional rejection to date of U.S. military aid to Israel, indicating a growing resonance among lawmakers with widespread public discontent over destructive U.S.-Israeli collaboration, impacting Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and beyond. These votes served as a signal of opposition not only to the Trump administration but also to the long-standing pattern of largely unquestioned U.S. support for Israel, a policy that predates recent presidencies. Although the resolutions could not pass due to unanimous Republican backing for arming Israel, the number of senators supporting them was widely interpreted as a measure of skepticism towards the existing U.S.-Israel relationship. An early indication of the resolutions' potential impact emerged when Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona announced his support, suggesting that for potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates like him, these votes were a crucial litmus test. These foreign policy votes were seen as more significant than a previous vote against Trump's actions concerning Iran, as the Iran votes have historically garnered broad bipartisan support. Senators who voted against the bulldozer motion included Catherine Cortez-Masto (Nevada), Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), Jacky Rosen (Nevada), Chuck Schumer (New York), John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), and Chris Coons (Delaware). In relation to the Israel votes, Senator Coons, an influential figure, reportedly urged colleagues to oppose the motions prior to the vote, according to a statement reviewed by HuffPost. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also actively worked to reduce Democratic support by distributing talking points to congressional offices earlier in the week. AIPAC’s efforts particularly focused on the resolution to block bulldozers, which was anticipated to receive more votes and which Israel has controversially used for destruction in the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon. Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland stated before the votes, "Earlier this afternoon, nearly all Democrats voted together to end Donald Trump’s illegal war against Iran. That commitment and determination should apply to the Trump administration and to the Netanyahu administration." Essentially, these votes also served as a critique of Democrats within the Biden administration, who have continued to supply weaponry to Israel despite widespread concerns about its usage and potential violations of U.S. and international law, as noted even by nonpartisan government experts. Supporters of the resolutions celebrated the record level of support as evidence that elected Democrats are increasingly responsive to the anger within their base regarding U.S.-backed actions by Israel. Margaret DeReus, executive director of the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, declared in a statement on Wednesday evening, "The senators who voted today to block President Trump’s giveaways of bombs and bulldozers to Israel showed that they are listening to the American people’s undeniable demand to stop funding Israel’s genocide, apartheid, and aggression. There is much more work to be done, but today was yet another statement that the movement for Palestinian rights is growing in the halls of power.





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