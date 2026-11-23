F.R. Haythorne Junior High students in Sherwood Park run a holiday market to learn business skills, fund a Quebec trip, and gain real-world experience in sales and marketing.

Students at F.R. Haythorne Junior High in Sherwood Park are transforming their holiday shopping into a hands-on business education. The school's French language program and enterprise and innovation class have organized a holiday market designed to teach pupils the practical mechanics of running a business. This initiative allows young learners to manage every aspect of commerce, from drafting initial business proposals to securing funding and executing advertising strategies for their chosen products.

Student Innovation and Product Creation

Jane, a student participant, emphasized that the curriculum provides deep insights into marketing dynamics and business ownership. She noted that the process fosters both personal independence and essential teamwork abilities. Jane collaborated with classmates Constance and Nikki to sell beauty products and mystery books marketed as stocking stuffers. They selected these items to align with the Christmas season, aiming to provide gift ideas for girls in their social circles.

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Another pair of students, Nora and Anne, focused their entrepreneurial efforts on baking. Nora produces cookies in four distinct flavors and views the class as a vital step toward her goal of owning a business. She explained that the program teaches critical money management skills that are essential for future commercial success.

Divergent Career Perspectives and Learning Outcomes

The enterprise and innovation curriculum covers complex topics such as banking procedures and stock trading. Crystal Getschel, the class teacher, highlighted that local business owners guest speak to share their experiences. Getschel stated that these interactions teach students that success requires significant sacrifice and is not achieved overnight.

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The course has revealed different career inclinations among the students. While Nora finds the experience inspiring for her own future, her partner Anne reached the opposite conclusion. Anne admitted that she is not suited for the numerical demands of business. She noted that the class successfully taught her that entrepreneurship is not the right path for her specific skill set.

Fundraising Impact and Future Opportunities

The holiday market serves a dual purpose as a fundraiser for the students' upcoming trip to Quebec in May. The event is scheduled to open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. This financial support is a key component of the educational program, linking classroom theory with real-world fundraising goals.

In addition to current participants, several students from previous cohorts have returned to the market. These alumni continue to run their products beyond the classroom project, demonstrating the long-term impact of the training. Their presence adds a layer of professional experience to the event, offering current students the chance to learn from more seasoned young entrepreneurs.