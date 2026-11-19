A 19-year-old Sherwood Park man faces multiple charges after a police chase ended with an injured Mountie and damaged cruiser.

A 19-year-old resident of Sherwood Park has been formally charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm following a dramatic police pursuit that concluded with significant property damage and injury to an RCMP member. The incident originated on November 6 just after midnight when a Strathcona RCMP member initiated a traffic stop for a standard traffic infraction involving a truck driver in the Sherwood Park area. The driver initially refused to stop and continued driving in compliance with traffic laws before eventually stopping at a dead-end road.

The Collision and Immediate Aftermath

Police video evidence appears to show the truck suddenly reversing and striking the RCMP vehicle parked behind it, which left the police cruiser inoperable and the officer suffering minor injuries. Despite the collision, other officers responded to the scene as the suspect vehicle drove off, leading to a brief pursuit that ended shortly after the truck was disabled a short distance from the initial impact. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by authorities in the surrounding area a short time later, according to the official news release issued on Thursday.

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Specific Criminal Charges Filed

The 19-year-old Sherwood Park man is now facing a serious array of legal charges including impaired operation and impaired operation causing bodily harm alongside flight from a peace officer. Additional charges include mischief and multiple offences under the Traffic Safety Act reflecting the severity of the actions taken during the evasion. These charges highlight the multiple legal violations committed during the incident, ranging from the initial traffic infraction to the violent collision and subsequent escape attempt.

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Status of the Injured Officer

The injured RCMP member was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation following the crash, though medical staff did not believe the injuries were serious. The Mountie sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation caused by the reversing vehicle, but the condition is expected to be stable without long-term complications. Police emphasized that the safety of their officers remains a priority while investigating the full extent of the events that transpired during the stop.

Court Schedule and Release Conditions

Following the arrest and processing, the accused was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance set for December 2 to address the multiple charges. The case will proceed through the judicial system where prosecutors will present evidence including the video footage and witness testimonies related to the chase. This upcoming court date marks the first formal legal step in the prosecution of the 19-year-old for the incidents that occurred in early November.