Sherritt to temporarily lay off 280 Canadian workers, about 47 per cent of workforce

Sherritt International is temporarily laying off 280 Canadian employees, about 47 per cent of its Canadian workforce, for roughly 90 days as it works to restore operations at its Fort Saskatchewan refinery. The company recently received a U.S. license to buy and deliver fuel to its Moa mine in Cuba.

Sherritt International Corp. says it will temporarily lay off about 280 employees, representing 47 per cent of its Canadian workforce, as it works to restore operations at its refinery in Alberta.

The layoffs are expected to last about 90 days. The company shut down refining operations at its mill in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. , earlier this year when feed inventory from its Moa mine in Cuba ran out. Sherritt says some work will continue during the layoff period.

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U.S. License Supports Fuel Delivery

That includes production and sales of ammonia fertilizer and sulphuric acid, as well as maintenance and ongoing environmental protection and safety work. Operations at the Moa joint venture were paused as Cuba faced fuel shortages after the U.S. cut off access to oil from Venezuela in January. Last month, Sherritt said it received a license from the U.S. government authorizing the purchase and delivery of fuel to its Moa mine and processing operations in Cuba.

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It said the license is the first of a series of emergency licenses that will be necessary for it to be able to restart operations. The temporary layoffs affect nearly half of Sherritt's Canadian staff. The company is based in Toronto and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol S. Sherritt International Corp. is a Canadian resource company with operations in Cuba and Canada.

Its Fort Saskatchewan refinery processes nickel and cobalt from the Moa joint venture. The U.S. license received last month is expected to help Sherritt restart operations at Moa.

Moa Mine Produces Nickel and Cobalt

However, the company has said additional emergency licenses will be needed. The layoffs come as Sherritt works to restore operations at its Alberta refinery. The company has not said exactly when full operations will resume. The Moa joint venture is a partnership between Sherritt and the Cuban government.

The mine produces nickel and cobalt, which are used in stainless steel, batteries and other products. The U.S. cut off access to oil from Venezuela in January, leading to fuel shortages in Cuba. That affected the Moa operation and, in turn, the feed supply for the Fort Saskatchewan refinery. Sherritt's announcement of the temporary layoffs is the latest development in the company's efforts to manage the disruption.

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The company says it is working to restart operations as soon as possible.