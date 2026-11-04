Sherritt International to Temporarily Lay Off 280 Canadian Workers

Sherritt International will temporarily lay off about 280 Canadian employees for roughly 90 days while it restores refining at its Fort Saskatchewan plant. The pause follows a shortage of feed from its Moa mine in Cuba.

Sherritt International Corp. said it will temporarily lay off nearly half of its Canadian staff while it works to restore operations at its refinery in Alberta. The layoffs, reported in a story first published on Nov. 4, 2026, affect about 280 employees who represent 47 per cent of the company's Canadian workforce.

The refinery is located at the company's mill in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sherritt International shut down refining operations there earlier in 2026 after feed inventory from its Moa mine in Cuba ran out.

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Why Sherritt International Shut Down Refining in Alberta

Sherritt International halted refining in Fort Saskatchewan because the plant depends on feed from the Moa mine, and that supply was exhausted earlier in 2026. Without new feed, the mill could not keep processing at normal levels.

Operations at the Moa joint venture were paused after Cuba faced fuel shortages. Those shortages followed the decision by the United States to cut off access to oil from Venezuela in January 2026, which limited the fuel available to run the mine and processing operations.

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The temporary layoffs are expected to last about 90 days. Sherritt International has framed the workforce reduction as a step tied to restoring its Alberta refinery rather than a permanent change to its Canadian operations.

Work Continuing During the Layoff Period at Sherritt International

Sherritt International will keep some of its Canadian work running during the layoff period. The company said production and sales of ammonia fertilizer and sulphuric acid will continue while the mill is in its restart phase.

Maintenance work will also continue, along with ongoing environmental protection and safety work. These functions are designed to keep the site in safe condition and ready for operations to resume once feed supply is restored.

Cuba Fuel License and the Path to Restarting Moa

Sherritt International received a license from the U.S. government in October 2026 that authorizes the purchase and delivery of fuel to its Moa mine and processing operations in Cuba. The company described this license as the first step toward restarting operations there.

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According to Sherritt International, the October license is the first in a series of emergency licenses that will be necessary before the Moa joint venture can restart. Until those additional approvals are issued, the mine and processing operations remain paused, and the Alberta refinery's feed supply stays constrained.