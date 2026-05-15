Sherritt International Corporation Suspends Direct Participation in Cuba Joint Venture Activities

Sherritt International Corporation has decided to suspend its direct participation in joint venture activities in Cuba due to the Executive Order issued by the U.S. administration on May 1, 2026, which expands its sanctions against Cuba. The company has informed Cuban authorities of its intent to take these steps and will work with its stakeholders to implement them as soon as practicable.

This press release provides an update on Sherritt International Corporation 's decision to suspend its direct participation in joint venture activities in Cuba due to the Executive Order issued by the U.S. administration.

The Moa JV, a 50/50 partnership with General Nickel Company S.A. of Cuba, is a vertically integrated joint venture that mines, processes, and refines nickel and cobalt for sale worldwide. Sherritt intends to dissolve the Moa JV and relinquish its interests in the Moa JV Cuba Corporations, becoming the sole owner of the Canada Refinery Corporation and GNC becoming the sole owner of the Moa JV Cuba Corporations.

Additionally, Sherritt will surrender its interests in Energas and the PSCs, and intends to give notice of dissolution to the relevant parties. The process of dissolution is expected to take several months to several years, but Sherritt has sought relief from the Alberta Court of King's Bench to expedite the process





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Sherritt International Corporation Cuba Executive Order Joint Venture Canada Refinery Corporation Moa JV Cuba Corporations Energas PSC Drilling Services Contract

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