Sherdog retools its Prime Picks betting series to focus on emerging trends in sports betting, analyzing irregularities like those at UFC 328 while previewing an upcoming weekend of fights. The spotlight shifts to a highly anticipated women's MMA rematch and a new promotion set to debut on Netflix, both facing challenges in delivering excitement and value to viewers.

Sherdog has revamped its Prime Picks betting series, aiming for a lighter approach while still providing in-depth analysis. The sports betting industry is booming post-legalization, but occasional glitches and odd occurrences raise concerns.

Take UFC 328, where betting lines for a specific match were suspiciously removed and reactivated. Rumors about injuries later surfaced, but the fighter in question performed exceptionally, proving some bets are not always reliable. To address this, transparency and regulation become crucial as betting trends illustrate how lines can be manipulated, often leaving bettors confused and misled. At times, the unseen forces controlling these lines can have drastic effects, including causing major shifts that seem unjustified.

Moving to a new event this weekend, promotions like MVP MMA face the challenge of keeping audiences engaged, especially if headliners underperform. Low-quality fights that fail to meet fans' expectations could damage the sport’s credibility. This week, the focus turns to a highly anticipated rematch between two retired legends, Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey. Although both fighters are out of their prime and unlikely to deliver a blockbuster, the matchup has drawn significant interest.

The bout raises questions about weight management, as excessive discrepancies could undermine the fight. Meanwhile, a new MMA organization set to debut on Netflix this Saturday faces skepticism. With limited talent and potential financial instability, its future success remains uncertain. Early betting lines suggest a lack of parity, with odds heavily favoring certain fighters.

However, history proves underdogs can prevail, as seen with a recent UFC 328 winner who defied overwhelming odds. Despite this unpredictability, the consensus remains that only one or two upsets are likely in this weekend’s card





sherdogdotcom / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Driscoll, Senior VP at Wedbush, Shares Hot Picks in BiotechExpert shares insights on three California-based companies specializing in cancer treatments amidst improving investor sentiment, M&A activity, and successful IPOs in the biotech sector.

Read more »

Calgary Flames approach rebuild with focus on draft picks and patienceAfter a disappointing 2025-26 season, the Calgary Flames hold a strong position in the NHL Draft with multiple picks, aiming to rebuild patiently rather than seeking quick fixes. Analysts suggest focusing on draft success over major trades or signings.

Read more »

Bob Weeks Picks Six -- The PGA ChampionshipThe PGA Championship, the year’s second major, is set to go at Aronomink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia. The course is an old-school, Donald Ross design which is notable for its massive greens that average 8,200 square feet.

Read more »

TSNWith the help of FanDuel, Golf Talk Canada makes their picks for the PGA Championship.

Read more »