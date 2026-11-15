Shenzhen expands autonomous taxi services with Pony.ai, showcasing its role in China's technological evolution and economic reform since 1980.

Shenzhen, China, is demonstrating its status as a premier technology center through the deployment of driverless vehicles on public roads. Pony.ai operates a fleet of nearly 2,000 blue and white SUVs equipped with advanced autonomous driving capabilities across the metropolis. This initiative highlights the city's transition from a manufacturing hub to a global innovator in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Pony.ai Fleet Details and Operations

Pony.ai, established in 2016, manages a significant portion of Shenzhen's autonomous vehicle infrastructure. The company's fleet consists of SUVs marked with the image of a small robot named Popo on their exterior panels. These vehicles operate within designated service areas, requiring passengers to utilize specific pickup and drop-off points rather than on-demand door-to-door service.

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The fleet spans four major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou alongside Shenzhen. In February, each vehicle averaged between 23 and 25 trips daily, indicating steady integration into local transportation routines. The service area is strictly defined, with recent operations noted near the headquarters of Tencent, a major internet and gaming giant located in the city.

Passenger Experience and Technical Specs

Users interact with the service through a dedicated mobile application that provides real-time updates on vehicle arrival. Drivers must enter the authorized SUV within 60 seconds of the vehicle's arrival to prevent delays. Inside the cabin, an Arcfox-branded screen displays Popo, which issues safety instructions and prompts passengers to fasten their seatbelts before the journey begins.

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The autonomous SUVs utilize 34 sensors to achieve 360-degree visibility with a detection range extending up to 615 meters. During a test ride covering 7.6 kilometers, the vehicle navigated streets, slowed for corners, and stopped for pedestrians and red lights. The car signaled left turns and yielded to other traffic, resulting in a smooth ride that cost 12.7 yuan for the initial trip.

Government Support and Economic Context

Shenzhen's development as a special economic zone began in 1980 when Deng Xiaoping opened the area to free enterprise and foreign investment. The city's strategic proximity to Hong Kong facilitates capital attraction and access to global markets. Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis, notes that flexible government policies have enabled unique experimentation in technology sectors distinct from the rest of China.

Government backing provides a clear pathway for autonomous driving firms to progress from testing with safety operators to fully driverless commercial services. This regulatory clarity has attracted numerous entrepreneurs and migrants to the city, which now houses a population exceeding 18 million. The Ping An tower, standing at 600 meters, serves as a landmark overlooking a skyline dominated by glass towers and green spaces.

Service Limitations and Future Outlook

Service availability fluctuates due to major international events and local regulations. Ahead of the APEC summit held on Wednesday and Thursday, drone deliveries were suspended and robotaxi services were reduced to ensure event security. Despite these temporary restrictions, the infrastructure supports ongoing trials of autonomous technology in controlled urban environments.

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Cong Cong, Pony.ai's public affairs director, clarified that the company does not view robotaxis as a complete replacement for human-driven taxis. Instead, the service is positioned as an additional transportation option for riders. The technology aims to complement existing transit systems rather than displace the entire traditional taxi industry immediately.