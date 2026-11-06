Shelton Beats Paul to Reach Paris Masters Semifinal; Tiafoe Clinches ATP Finals Spot

Ben Shelton defeated Tommy Paul to reach the Paris Masters semifinals, causing Frances Tiafoe to secure his ATP Finals qualification. Shelton's victory marks his first appearance in the final four of this tournament and improves his seasonal win tally.

Paris (AP) - Ben Shelton advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters for the first time with a victory over compatriot Tommy Paul on Friday.

The all-American matchup concluded under the roof of the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris, France. Shelton secured the win with a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. He converted two of four break points during the three-set contest. This result marks his third win in five career meetings against Paul.

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Shelton Aces Paul to Reach Semis

The third-seeded Shelton displayed dominant serving, hitting 19 aces throughout the match. It was his 44th tour-level victory of the season. This total improves upon his personal-best win tally of 42 wins achieved in 2024. The victory effectively ended Paul's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

The season-ending tournament is scheduled to take place in Turin from November 15 to 22. As a direct consequence of Shelton's win, another American player, Frances Tiafoe, clinched his spot at the event. Tiafoe will make his debut at the elite gathering this year. Shelton expressed his joy for his friend and fellow countryman.

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Frances has had an outstanding year, Shelton said. He described Tiafoe as one of his best friends. Seeing him make Turin for the first time is amazing, Shelton noted. He added that they have had a lot of Americans competing for that spot.

It is been a big year from all of us, Shelton stated. He remarked that it is cool that they are all in the mix. There is only one singles spot left up for grabs at the Finals. Several top players have already secured their places.

ATP Finals Qualification Updates

The qualified players include top-ranked Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Arthur Fils have also qualified. Shelton and Tiafoe are now confirmed attendees. Taylor Fritz currently has a chance to join them.

Fritz plays Alcaraz later Friday to reach the Paris Masters semifinals. If Fritz defeats Alcaraz, he will join the group in Turin. If Fritz loses, Rafael Jodar will take part in the elite gathering instead. The stakes for the remaining spot are high.

Shelton will next be up against either Frenchman Luca Van Assche or qualifier Rinky Hijikata. These matches will determine the finalists for the tournament. Fans are eager to see who will take the title in Paris. The atmosphere remains electric for the remaining players.

Shelton Eyes Strong Finish

The Associated Press provides full tennis coverage of the event. Readers can track the progress of all American players. The focus now shifts to the upcoming semifinal matchups. Shelton looks to extend his strong seasonal performance.

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His win against Paul was a crucial step in his campaign. He displayed resilience and power on the hard court. The 19 aces showcased his ability to control points. His serving remains a key weapon in his arsenal.

The tournament continues with high-level competition. Only the best players remain in the draw. The semifinals will feature intense rallies and strategic play. Spectators are expected to witness exceptional tennis.

The ATP Finals qualification race was dramatic. Multiple Americans were vying for the limited spots. Tiafoe's clinch was a significant moment for the team. Shelton's victory ensured his own strong position.

The Paris Masters serves as a key lead-up to the year-end finale. It tests players under different conditions and pressures. Shelton has handled the pressure well so far. He aims to finish strong at this event.

News outlets covered the reaction from Shelton after the match. He showed sportsmanship and pride in his fellow Americans. The photo captured his emotional response to the win. It highlighted the camaraderie within the American tennis group.

The weekend in Paris continues with more tennis action. Fans can look forward to exciting quarterfinal results. The semifinals will determine who plays for the title. The energy in Nanterre is building for the final rounds.