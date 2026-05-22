Shelley Schell's Retirement: City of Sault Ste. Marie Begins Search for Replacement

The city of Sault Ste. Marie is beginning the process of finding a replacement for Shelley Schell, a long-time financial expert who has been chief financial officer and treasurer for the past 11 years. The search will involve an open recruitment process with internal and external postings, led by staff and without the involvement of external recruitment consultants.

Shelley Schell , a seasoned financial expert with 22 years of experience in the city's finance department, is set to retire at the end of August 2026.

Schell, a graduate of Algoma University's accounting program, joined the City of Sault Ste. Marie in 2004 and held various financial positions, including chief financial officer and treasurer, for the past 11 years. The city's chief executive officer, Tom Vair, will be briefing city councillors next week on the search for Schell's replacement, which will involve an open recruitment process with internal and external postings. The process will be led by staff and will not involve external recruitment consultants.

Advertising and promotion of the vacancy will be undertaken in appropriate media publications. Schell's retirement will be a significant loss to the organization, and staff have expressed their gratitude for her valuable contributions during her tenure





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Shelley Schell City Of Sault Ste. Marie Retirement Chief Financial Officer Treasurer Open Recruitment Process Internal And External Postings Led By Staff No External Recruitment Consultants Involved Advertising And Promotion Of The Vacancy Appropriate Media Publications Gratitude For Valuable Contributions Loss To The Organization

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