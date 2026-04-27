Shell to Acquire ARC Resources in $22 Billion Deal

Oil giant Shell has agreed to acquire Canadian energy company ARC Resources in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $22 billion, including assumed debt. The acquisition will strengthen Shell’s position in Canada and its resource base for decades to come.

In a significant move reshaping the North American energy landscape, Shell , one of the world’s leading energy companies, has announced the acquisition of ARC Resources, a prominent Canadian energy producer.

The transaction, a combination of stock and cash, is valued at an impressive $22 billion, encompassing ARC Resources’ existing debt obligations. This strategic acquisition positions Shell to further solidify its presence in Canada and capitalize on the vast potential of the Montney region, a key area for oil and natural gas production.

ARC Resources, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has established itself as a major player in the energy sector, particularly known for its focused operations within the Montney formation spanning Alberta and northeast British Columbia. The deal signifies a considerable investment in Canadian energy resources and reflects Shell’s commitment to long-term growth within the country. The terms of the agreement outline a compelling offer for ARC Resources shareholders.

Each ARC share will be exchanged for 0.40247 shares of Shell stock, alongside a cash payment of $8.20. This translates to a total value of $32.80 per ARC share, calculated using Shell’s closing share price and prevailing exchange rates as of April 24th, when ARC shares were trading at $25.77.

Terry Anderson, the Chief Executive Officer of ARC Resources, expressed enthusiasm about the transaction, stating that it will unlock substantial value for shareholders and integrate ARC into a globally recognized energy leader. He emphasized the potential to fully realize the company’s business capabilities and contribute to Canada’s evolving energy future. The acquisition is not merely a financial transaction; it represents a strategic alignment of two companies with complementary strengths and a shared vision for responsible energy development.

Shell’s leadership views ARC Resources as a valuable addition to its Canadian operations, enhancing its resource base and bolstering its long-term sustainability. Wael Sawan, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the operational excellence and responsible development practices demonstrated by ARC Resources, noting their strong alignment with Shell’s own business principles. He expressed anticipation for welcoming ARC’s employees into the Shell organization and collaborating to advance the company’s strategy of delivering increased value while simultaneously reducing emissions.

This emphasis on sustainability underscores Shell’s commitment to navigating the energy transition and providing cleaner energy solutions. The completion of this acquisition is contingent upon several key approvals. These include the consent of ARC Resources shareholders, the approval of Canadian courts, and the fulfillment of regulatory requirements under the Investment Canada Act. These stipulations ensure that the transaction aligns with Canadian economic interests and regulatory frameworks.

The deal is expected to undergo a thorough review process to guarantee compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The successful completion of this acquisition will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the Canadian energy sector, creating a more integrated and competitive landscape





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